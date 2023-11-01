Burlesque stars Cher and Christina Aguilera. Picture: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

A stage musical version of the hit film Burlesque will make its world premiere in Manchester next year.

The 2010 movie starred Cher and Christina Aguilera and was the later's first leading role. The cast also boasted the likes of Stanley Tucci, Kristen Bell, Alan Cumming and more.

Burlesque follows Ali Rose - an aspiring singer - who leaves her small town and moves to Los Angeles to chase her dreams. In the City of Angels, Ali stumbles upon a struggling burlesque lounge owned by Tess (played by Cher on screen).

The soundtrack for the film featured eight tracks from Christina Aguilera and two from Cher. The ballad You Haven't Seen the Last of Me won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

The movie is set to make the transition to the stage and will be produced by Christina Aguilera. It is set to make its world premiere in Manchester.

Here's all you need to know:

When and where can you see it in Manchester?

The musical will be staged at Manchester Opera House, which is where it will make its world premiere. Performances are due to begin on 13 June 2024 and will run through to 29 June.

Further plans are yet to be revealed.

Will Christina Aguilera star in the musical?

The pop icon and star of the movie is only down to produce the stage musical at the moment. What's On Stage reports: "... the theatrical version will have tunes by Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, as well as additional tunes by Jess Folley and Todrick Hall and additional material by Kate Wetherhead."

Aguilera said of the musical: "Burlesque was my first feature film — and creating the role of Ali along with co-writing the music was a part of my career that I will always cherish. I am so happy to be reunited with Steven, this time behind-the-scenes as an executive producer and contributing songwriter for our new stage version. Recreating Burlesque as a live theatre experience is something I always hoped would happen, and here we are!”

Who is in the cast for Burlesque?