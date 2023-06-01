Burna Boy will be the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the UK

Burna Boy will bring his Love, Damini tour to London this weekend.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar will become the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the UK when he performs at the London Stadium. It comes in support of his 2022 album of the same name and follows his recent appearances at Coachella Festival.

Burna Boy will follow his show in the British capital with more stadium dates across Europe. Ticketmaster has issued a ticket warning with just 48 hours to go before the concert.

He is the latest artist to headline stadium shows in London - with Beyonce playing a historic run of shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the north of the city. Burna Boy will then be followed by The Weeknd who will also play the London Stadium.

But can you still get tickets - and what do you need to know about the show? Here's all the latest information:

When and where is Burna Boy's show in London?

The African superstar will perform an outdoor concert at the London Stadium in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, 3 June. He is the first musician from Africa to headline a stadium show in the UK.

The venue is located in Stratford in the eastern part of London. It is the same ground that West Ham United play their home games at.

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster has warned that there is low availability for Burna Boy's historic show in Statford, east London. If you are trying to get your hands on tickets for the concert on 3 June, the website has just Platinum packages available.

The cheapest tickets available on Ticketmaster start at £152.60 each and cost as much as £157.90 per person. London Stadium's website has more tickets available with restricted viewing starting at £65 and reserved seating costing from £95 each.

Is Burna Boy playing other shows in the UK?

The only concert Burna Boy has planned in the UK for the latest leg of the Love, Damini tour is the show at the London Stadium on 3 June. He will not be playing any other venues in the country.

He will play other shows in Europe over the coming weeks.

What has Burna Boy said about London show?

Following the announcement of the concert, Burna Boy said “London Stadium is going to be my fairground! I’ve been told that I couldn’t achieve anything because of where I came from, I hope this can show people that when you have a dream it doesn’t matter where you’ve come from, your dream can come true. This is going to be legendary, it’s history and I can’t wait for you all to be a part of that.”

Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, added: “Here at London Stadium we are always looking to break new ground with our live events, so we are honoured to host the debut UK Stadium show for Burna Boy. It will be a landmark first for him or any solo African artist here in the UK, so it promises to be a special night at the Stadium next June!”.

What time will the concert start?

The doors will open at the venue at 5pm on Saturday, 3 June, it has been confirmed. According to promoter CokoBar's website the concert is scheduled to run until 10pm.

Is there an age limit for the show?

All ages are welcome to the show. Under 14s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

What are Burna Boy's other tour dates?

Following his only UK show at London Stadium this summer, Burna Boy will play the following shows: