Man charged with five counts of murder after New Zealand hostel fire
Boris Johnson to hand over WhatsApp messages directly to Covid inquiry
Anthony Taylor ambushed by fans at airport after Mourinho outburst
Phillip Schofield says 'I don't see a future' in wake of secret affair
Man arrested over Bournemouth pier deaths released under investigation
ITV chief to face MPs over This Morning's Phillip Schofield saga

How long is Burna Boy's London concert? London Stadium start and end times - set timings

Burna Boy will bring his Love, Damini tour to the London Stadium

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
16 minutes ago

Burna Boy will be headlining a show at London Stadium.

The African superstar has hinted that he will be transforming the venue into a "fairground". Ticketmaster has issued a ticket warning with just over 24 hours to go until the concert.

But what times does the show start and end? Here is all you need to know:

How long will Burna Boy's concert in London?

The exact length of Burna Boy's historic headline set at the London Stadium has not yet been confirmed - the setlist is also under wraps. However the timings for the show are available.

It will end at 10pm, according to promoters Cokobar. Expect Burna Boy to perform for over an hour at the very least - with headline slots often extending to 90 minutes plus.

What time does the concert start and end?

The doors will open at 4.30pm at the London Stadium on Saturday, 3 June - the venue has confirmed. According to Cokobar it will end at 10pm.

