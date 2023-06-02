Burna Boy will bring his Love, Damini tour to the London Stadium

Burna Boy will be headlining a show at London Stadium.

The African superstar has hinted that he will be transforming the venue into a "fairground". Ticketmaster has issued a ticket warning with just over 24 hours to go until the concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But what times does the show start and end? Here is all you need to know:

How long will Burna Boy's concert in London?

The exact length of Burna Boy's historic headline set at the London Stadium has not yet been confirmed - the setlist is also under wraps. However the timings for the show are available.

It will end at 10pm, according to promoters Cokobar. Expect Burna Boy to perform for over an hour at the very least - with headline slots often extending to 90 minutes plus.

What time does the concert start and end?