Excitement is building for Burna Boy's historic show at the London Stadium this weekend.
The pop star will become the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the UK. Ticketmaster has issued a warning for fans hoping to get their hands on last minute tickets.
The gig will take place at the London Stadium in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, 3 June. Our sister website LondonWorld will also be covering the concert.
Burna Boy's concert in the capital is part of his Love, Damini tour. But what songs could he perform?
What could Burna Boy's setlist be for London Stadium show?
The setlist the artist will perform at the historic concert in east London is being kept underwraps. It has not yet been confirmed which songs he will perform.
However his most recent shows, including his sets at Coachella Festival in April. He played the following 14 song set on 14 April, according to Setlist.fm:
- Science
- Gbona
- For My Hand
- Location(Dave cover)
- Secret
- Alone
- Jerusalema(Master KG cover)
- Anybody
- Kilometre
- Killin Dem
- On the Low
- It's Plenty
- Ye
- Last Last
However you can expect a longer set for his headline show at the London Stadium. In the announcement for the concert, the venue added: "During his full band sets, Burna Boy performs all his most popular tracks, proving time and time again that he's one of the best performers on the scene. Each show sees Burna Boy go through several outfit changes and shifting backdrops."