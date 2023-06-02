Burna Boy will be headlining a show at the London Stadium, Stratford on Saturday, 3 June

Excitement is building for Burna Boy's historic show at the London Stadium this weekend.

The pop star will become the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the UK. Ticketmaster has issued a warning for fans hoping to get their hands on last minute tickets.

The gig will take place at the London Stadium in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, 3 June. Our sister website LondonWorld will also be covering the concert.

Burna Boy's concert in the capital is part of his Love, Damini tour. But what songs could he perform?

What could Burna Boy's setlist be for London Stadium show?

The setlist the artist will perform at the historic concert in east London is being kept underwraps. It has not yet been confirmed which songs he will perform.

However his most recent shows, including his sets at Coachella Festival in April. He played the following 14 song set on 14 April, according to Setlist.fm:

Science

Gbona

For My Hand

Location(Dave cover)

Secret

Alone

Jerusalema(Master KG cover)

Anybody

Kilometre

Killin Dem

On the Low

It's Plenty

Ye

Last Last

