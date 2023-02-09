Burt Bacharach has died aged 94

Award winning composer Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94, it has been announced.

The song writer passed away at his home in Los Angeles his publicist Tina Brausam said on Thursday (9 February). His death is due to natural causes, she added.

Burt won six Grammy’s and three Oscars during his illustrious career. He is best known for his collaborations with lyricist Hal David.

His music is notable for its use of unsual chord progressions and was influenced by his background in jazz harmony. Among his best known works are the songs Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head, That’s What Friends Are For and I Say A Little Prayer, which he co-wrote.

Here is all you need to know:

Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

How old was Buch Bacharach?

Born in 1928, he was 94 at the time of his death in February 2023.

Is his cause of death known?

Buch Bacharach died from natural causes, his publicist Tina Brausam said.