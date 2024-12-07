Capital Jingle Bell Ball - how to watch tonight's event at the O2 on livestream and full line-up

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

7th Dec 2024, 4:15pm
Capital Radio’s Jingle Bell Ball is taking place this weekend - it sold out long ago, but here’s how you can watch it

The music extravaganza is at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, and starts at 4.30pm today.

The Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024 line-up

The Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024 will take place over two days, with dozens of stars set to grace the stage of the O2. The line-up for Saturday included:

  • Ella Henderson
  • Perrie
  • Sigala
  • Clean Bandit
  • Tom Grennan
  • Teddy Swims
  • Coldplay

The line-up for day two on Sunday includes:

  • Tom Grennan
  • Kygo
  • Joel Corry
  • KSI
  • Sonny Fodera
  • Becky Hill
  • Katy Perry

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

You can watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball live on Global Player, the app for Capital radio, this weekend. You have to download the app - the livestream starts at 6pm.

The concert can also be seen on TikTok – go to @capitalofficial on TikTok.

Highlights will be shown on ITV on December 15.

