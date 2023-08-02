Cardi B may have landed herself in hot water after retaliating at an audience member - but she isn't the first

In the past couple of days, you've likely come across the viral video of Cardi B launching her microphone into a crowd after an audience member appeared to throw a drink at the rapper. The 30-year-old was involved in the incident that took place in Las Vegas and was caught on camera by multiple people.

Recently, we've seen a recent spat of artists having objects thrown at them while performing - including phones and bottles. But the tables seem to have turned in the incident involving Cardi B.

And it seems this story won't be going away any time soon as it is believed that the audience member accused of throwing the drink has filed a police report for battery after she was struck by an item thrown from the stage.

Although Cardi wasn't named in the police statement, the description of the ordeal and location matches the venue where she was performing.

But Cardi B is far from the first artist to lash out at audience members who have overstepped the line. NationalWorld compiles some similar famous incidents from the past - in no particular order.

Keith Richards

In an incident that perhaps sums up why gigs just aren't like they used to be, Keith Richards whacked a fan who came running across the stage with his guitar.

Celebrating his 38th birthday on that day in 1981, he hit the stage invader with two swings before getting back into rhythm and continuing his set.

In a 2004 interview, he was quoted as saying “a Telecaster makes a damn good club.”

To make the story even better, it is alleged that Richards bailed the same fan out that night, and claims the guy still owes him $200!

50 Cent

Rapper 50 Cent performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In 2017, 50 Cent was caught in controversy after he attacked a fan who grabbed him and nearly pulled him off the stage. Clearly aggravated by the incident, 50 cent threw a punch at the woman.

If the incident wasn't already odd, the rapper then invited the woman onto the stage to make amends - despite hitting the woman in the chest - and she was seen on video dancing while he performed.

Amy Winehouse

During her legendary Glastonbury 2008 set, Amy Winehouse was closing her slot by performing 'Rehab'

She then elbowed and punched a man in the front row, The victim was a man named James Gostelow who said it was a case of mistaken identity, as Winehouse thought he threw a hat at her beehive.

Speaking to the BBC a few days later, he gleefully said: “Not everyone can say they have been hit by Amy Winehouse.”

Rihanna

At a concert in Birmingham back in 2013, R&B star Rihanna also threw a microphone at a fan.

A fan had grabbed her arm during the show before Rihanna struck her with her microphone and said: "that b**** won't let me go."

Axl Rose

In 1991 at a St Louis show, Axl Rose was at the peak of his star power but as volatile as ever.

He complained to security about a fan taking pictures in the front row and when they didn't stop him, Rose said: “I’ll take it, goddamn it,” before he jumped into the crowd and got hold of the camera.

Upon taking to the stage again, Axl ended the performance by saying “Thanks to the lame-ass security, I’m going home.”

But what happened next perhaps couldn't have been predicted. A riot broke out among the fans and over 60 injuries were reported along with $1 million in damage to the venue

Rose was charged with inciting the riot but never convicted.

Akon

This truly odd incident still does the rounds on the internet.

During a 2007 concert, a young fan allegedly threw something at Akon while performing. He called security to bring the man on stage and once he was there, Akon pulled him onto his shoulders and threw him into the crowd.