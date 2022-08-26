CarFest South 2022: where is location on map, who is in lineup, how to get tickets, what are opening times?
James Blunt, Paloma Faith, Kaiser Chiefs and more are playing CarFest South
CarFest promises to bring you “seven magical” festivals all under one name.
The event, which is taking place in Hampshire, will one again be raising money for charity.
Started in 2011 by radio host Chris Evans in the name of raising funds for Children in Need.
There are two two editions of the festival - CarFest North and CarFest South.
The northern version of the festival took place in July in Cheshire.
CarFest South is being held in Hampshire this weekend (26 August to 28 August).
Where is CarFest South?
It is being held in Laverstoke Park Farm near Winchester in Hampshire.
The festival starts today (26 August) and will run until Sunday (28 August).
What is the postcode?
The postcode for Laverstoke Park Farm is RG25 3DR.
What is CarFest South?
As well as music from some huge acts like James Blunt and Paloma Faith, there will also be the fastest cars, incredible food demonstrations and you can meet a host of the UK’s TV, theatre, music and sports legends.
It promises to be a weekend offering something for everyone in your family.
What is the lineup for CarFest South?
Here are the acts, chefs and demonstrations on the schedule for the festival:
Friday
- Emilio Santoro as Elvis Presley
- Faithless Soundsystem
- James Blunt
- Rag’N’Bone Man
- Seasick Steve
- Sophie Ellis Bextor
- Tom Walker
- Gok Wan
- Max Tyler
- Tall Paul
- Sam Baker
- Baby Teeth
- Jake Morrell
- Nia Nicholls
- Sophie Henderson
- Thomas Ashby
- Cats Got Rhythm
- Johnny Victory
- We Are Synthetics
Saturday
- Bob Marley Revival
- Judge Jules
- Jack Savoretti
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Molly Rainford as Nova Jones
- Rick Parfitt Jnr with the RPJ Band
- Tom Odell
- The Entitled Sons
- Danny Rampling
- James Haskell
- Mother Pukka
- Max Tyler
- Alma Twist
- Audio Drones
- Bastie
- Huw & The Greater Good
- Rebecca Jayne
- Matt Kent & Livy Lester
- Cats Got Rhythm
- Johnny Victory
- Lady and the Dukes
- We are Synthetics
Sunday
- Bjorn Again
- Basment Jaxx DJ set
- Carfest Supergroup
- Natalie Imbruglia
- Paloma Faith
- Steps
- The Horne Section
- Eddy Temple-Morris
- Max Tyler
- Tara McDonald
- Eddy Temple-Morris
- Anna Bea
- Children in the Woods
- Conan Mac
- Isaac Stuart
- Matilda Pratt
- Zkeltonz
- Cats Got Rhythm
- Iron Tyger
- Johnny Victory
- We are Synthetics
What time does CarFest South start and end?
The festival opens at 12pm on Friday (26 August) and 10am on Saturday (27 August) and Sunday (28 August).
It will finish between 10pm and 11pm on each day of the festival.
Can you get tickets for CarFest South?
These are the ticket types and prices:
- Weekend + standard camping Adult - £221.55
- Weekend + standard camping Child - £69.30
- Premium Big Early & Standard Camping Adult - £478.80
- Premium Big Early & Standard Camping Child - £239.40
- Weekend + Standard Camping Adult - £198.45
- Weekend + Standard Camping Child - £56.70
- Premium Weekend + Standard Camping Adult - £452.55
- Premium Weekend + Standard Camping Child - £226.28
- Weekend Without Camping Adult - £160.65
- Weekend Without Camping Child - £44.10
- Friday Adult - £77.70
- Friday Child - £17.85
- Saturday Adult - £89.25
- Saturday Child - £19.95
- Sunday Adult - £87.15
- Sunday Child - £17.85
- Premium Friday Adult - £173.25
- Premium Friday Child - £86.63
- Premium Saturday Adult - £208.95
- Premium Saturday Child - £104.48
- Premium Sunday Adult - £205.80
- Premium Sunday Child - £102.90
What will the weather be like?
The Azores High will move in over the weekend allowing for lengthy spells of dry fine weather for many.
Met Office’s Aidan McGivern said “The Azores are a group of islands in the mid-Atlantic. Semi-Permanent high pressure sits here throughout much of the year.
“But what’s been happening through this year so far and especially during the summer, is high pressure from the Azores keeps extending across the UK, hence the warm summer and the very dry summer that we’ve had.
“And that repeating pattern repeats again this weekend”
He added: “There’s also an area of low pressure which will likely bring some wetter weather for a time, later Saturday into Sunday to the northwest, mainly Northern Ireland, western Scotland, and then clearing from the far north of Scotland during Monday.”
The forecast for Overton, Hampshire - the location of the festival - is as follows: N
- Friday - Cloudy - highs 22C, lows 15C
- Saturday - Cloudy changing to sunny intervals - highs 22C, lows 13C
- Sunday - Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning - highs 22C, lows 13C