James Blunt, Paloma Faith, Kaiser Chiefs and more are playing CarFest South

CarFest promises to bring you “seven magical” festivals all under one name.

The event, which is taking place in Hampshire, will one again be raising money for charity.

Started in 2011 by radio host Chris Evans in the name of raising funds for Children in Need.

There are two two editions of the festival - CarFest North and CarFest South.

The northern version of the festival took place in July in Cheshire.

CarFest South is being held in Hampshire this weekend (26 August to 28 August).

Where is CarFest South?

It is being held in Laverstoke Park Farm near Winchester in Hampshire.

The festival starts today (26 August) and will run until Sunday (28 August).

What is the postcode?

The postcode for Laverstoke Park Farm is RG25 3DR.

What is CarFest South?

As well as music from some huge acts like James Blunt and Paloma Faith, there will also be the fastest cars, incredible food demonstrations and you can meet a host of the UK’s TV, theatre, music and sports legends.

It promises to be a weekend offering something for everyone in your family.

Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs performs. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Formula 1)

What is the lineup for CarFest South?

Here are the acts, chefs and demonstrations on the schedule for the festival:

Friday

Emilio Santoro as Elvis Presley

Faithless Soundsystem

James Blunt

Rag’N’Bone Man

Seasick Steve

Sophie Ellis Bextor

Tom Walker

Gok Wan

Max Tyler

Tall Paul

Sam Baker

Baby Teeth

Jake Morrell

Nia Nicholls

Sophie Henderson

Thomas Ashby

Cats Got Rhythm

Johnny Victory

We Are Synthetics

Saturday

Bob Marley Revival

Judge Jules

Jack Savoretti

Kaiser Chiefs

Molly Rainford as Nova Jones

Rick Parfitt Jnr with the RPJ Band

Tom Odell

The Entitled Sons

Danny Rampling

James Haskell

Mother Pukka

Max Tyler

Alma Twist

Audio Drones

Bastie

Huw & The Greater Good

Rebecca Jayne

Matt Kent & Livy Lester

Cats Got Rhythm

Johnny Victory

Lady and the Dukes

We are Synthetics

Sunday

Bjorn Again

Basment Jaxx DJ set

Carfest Supergroup

Natalie Imbruglia

Paloma Faith

Steps

The Horne Section

Eddy Temple-Morris

Max Tyler

Tara McDonald

Eddy Temple-Morris

Anna Bea

Children in the Woods

Conan Mac

Isaac Stuart

Matilda Pratt

Zkeltonz

Cats Got Rhythm

Iron Tyger

Johnny Victory

We are Synthetics

What time does CarFest South start and end?

The festival opens at 12pm on Friday (26 August) and 10am on Saturday (27 August) and Sunday (28 August).

It will finish between 10pm and 11pm on each day of the festival.

Can you get tickets for CarFest South?

These are the ticket types and prices:

Weekend + standard camping Adult - £221.55

Weekend + standard camping Child - £69.30

Premium Big Early & Standard Camping Adult - £478.80

Premium Big Early & Standard Camping Child - £239.40

Weekend + Standard Camping Adult - £198.45

Weekend + Standard Camping Child - £56.70

Premium Weekend + Standard Camping Adult - £452.55

Premium Weekend + Standard Camping Child - £226.28

Weekend Without Camping Adult - £160.65

Weekend Without Camping Child - £44.10

Friday Adult - £77.70

Friday Child - £17.85

Saturday Adult - £89.25

Saturday Child - £19.95

Sunday Adult - £87.15

Sunday Child - £17.85

Premium Friday Adult - £173.25

Premium Friday Child - £86.63

Premium Saturday Adult - £208.95

Premium Saturday Child - £104.48

Premium Sunday Adult - £205.80

Premium Sunday Child - £102.90

You can purchase tickets from CarFest South’s website.

What will the weather be like?

The Azores High will move in over the weekend allowing for lengthy spells of dry fine weather for many.

Met Office’s Aidan McGivern said “The Azores are a group of islands in the mid-Atlantic. Semi-Permanent high pressure sits here throughout much of the year.

“But what’s been happening through this year so far and especially during the summer, is high pressure from the Azores keeps extending across the UK, hence the warm summer and the very dry summer that we’ve had.

“And that repeating pattern repeats again this weekend”

He added: “There’s also an area of low pressure which will likely bring some wetter weather for a time, later Saturday into Sunday to the northwest, mainly Northern Ireland, western Scotland, and then clearing from the far north of Scotland during Monday.”

The forecast for Overton, Hampshire - the location of the festival - is as follows: N