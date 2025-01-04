Guitarist Carlos Santana has cancelled shows after a fall | AFP via Getty Images

Guitar legend Carols Santana has been forced to cancel more gigs after a Christmas fall left him unable to play.

The music star was has postponed his upcoming Las Vegas residency due to a "hard fall" that left him with a broken finger.

The 77-year-old guitarist was due to kick off his residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on January 22 but after a fall at his Hawaiian vacation home over the festive season, the dates will now be rescheduled

.Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management said in a statement: "I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand. He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully.

"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs to heal. Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."

Back in August, Carlos was also forced to cancel some September and October shows following a "corrective procedure" for a "back issue".

A statement posted on his Facebook at the time explained: "From Team Santana: As many of you are already aware, Carlos has been dealing with a back issue that will soon be treated with a corrective procedure. Due to this medical procedure, the September 2 show in Phoenix at Footprint Center, September 4 show in Albuquerque at Isleta Amphitheater, and September & October 2 - 6 shows at House of Blues Las Vegas will be cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."

Following the procedure, Carlos returned to the stage for his planned October and November shows.

In another dramatic incident, he collapsed on stage during an open-air concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan, in 2022. He was 40 minutes into his concert when he stopped and fell to the floor on the stage. He was believed to have been suffering from dehydration and exhaustion.