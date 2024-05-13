Childish Gambino has announced UK tour

Childish Gambino will bring his world tour to London, Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin in 2024.

Childish Gambino has announced a series of UK and Ireland area shows as part of his huge world tour. The ‘This is America’ star will be coming to major cities across the British Isles later in the year.

The artist, real name Donald Glover, has also surprised fans by dropping his first album in eight years. Titled Atavista it features guests spots from artists such as 21 Savage and Ariana Grande.

Fans will be able to catch Childish Gambino on the road throughout 2024 and 2025 across the globe. Here’s all you need to know about UK dates:

When and where are the UK dates?

Childish Gambino will be coming to the UK and Ireland in November and December 2024. He will be playing shows at some of the biggest arenas in the British Isles, including:

26 November - AO Arena, Manchester

30 November - The O2, London

1 December - The O2, London

3 December - Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

5 December - 3Arena, Dublin

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the shows in Manchester and Dublin will go on sale at 10am and 12pm (Noon) on Tuesday, 14 May respectively. For the shows in London and Birmingham, tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 17 May.

Is there a pre-sale?

A pre-sale will take place on Ticketmaster from Tuesday, 14 May for the shows in Manchester and Dublin. See above for the start times.

Who is the support act?