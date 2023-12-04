These are the most popular Christmas tracks on Spotify in the UK

Christmas music on Spotify UK

Sleigh bells are ringing and Christmas songs are starting to dominate the Spotify charts. Mariah Carey and Michael Buble have been "defrosted" and festive tours are taking place across the UK.

But which tracks are running out as early favourites? The latest weekly chart includes the seven days to Friday, 1 December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotify's UK chart comes as The Pogues have been named the firm frontrunners for Christmas Number One. The coverted top spot will be announced just before the big day later in December.

Here's all you need to know:

What are most popular Xmas songs on Spotify?

The UK chart features a mix of festive tracks and non-Christmas music. The 10 most popular festive songs on the streaming service as of 1 December are:

Last Christmas - SIngle Version - Wham!

All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Buble

Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Andy Williams

Fairytale of New York - The Pogues, Kirst MacColl

Let It Snow - Dean Martin

Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Stevens

Unfortunately for all the users who have streamed Last Christmas so far in December, they have already lost Whamaggedon. Better luck next year!