Christmas songs: what are most popular Xmas songs on Spotify in the UK? Latest chart
These are the most popular Christmas tracks on Spotify in the UK
Sleigh bells are ringing and Christmas songs are starting to dominate the Spotify charts. Mariah Carey and Michael Buble have been "defrosted" and festive tours are taking place across the UK.
But which tracks are running out as early favourites? The latest weekly chart includes the seven days to Friday, 1 December.
Spotify's UK chart comes as The Pogues have been named the firm frontrunners for Christmas Number One. The coverted top spot will be announced just before the big day later in December.
Here's all you need to know:
What are most popular Xmas songs on Spotify?
The UK chart features a mix of festive tracks and non-Christmas music. The 10 most popular festive songs on the streaming service as of 1 December are:
- Last Christmas - SIngle Version - Wham!
- All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
- Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
- Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
- It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Buble
- Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande
- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Andy Williams
- Fairytale of New York - The Pogues, Kirst MacColl
- Let It Snow - Dean Martin
- Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Stevens
Unfortunately for all the users who have streamed Last Christmas so far in December, they have already lost Whamaggedon. Better luck next year!
Mariah Carey had the most popular festive song on the global chart with - All I Want for Christmas Is You. The chart included the likes of Last Christmas and Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - similar to the UK chart.
