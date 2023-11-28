Leona Lewis tour: door times and what time Christmas With Love tour concerts start?
Leona Lewis will bring her Christmas With Love tour to major cities in November and December
Leona Lewis will help to spread the festive cheer this Christmas as she hits the road for her latest tour. For fans who have had the pop star on their annual Yuletide playlist, it promises to be the perfect early gift from Santa.
The former X-Factor winner, who lifted the crown in the third series, claimed Christmas No.1 in 2006 with A Moment Like This. She has since released the album Christmas, With Love and it includes seasonal favourites as well as her own festive track - One More Sleep.
Leona Lewis put out an expanded version of the Christmas album in 2021 - which included a feature with Ne-Yo. She will now hit the road and springle some Yuletide cheer in major cities across the UK over the coming days and weeks.
But what are the timings for the shows? Here's all you need to know:
What are the Christmas With Love tour dates?
Leona Lewis will be hitting the road for a festive tour starting on Tuesday, 28 November and concluding on Friday, 15 December. She will play the following dates and venues:
November
- 28 November - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham Royal
- 29 November - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
December
- 1 December - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 2 December - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- 5 December - O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 6 December - City Hall, Sheffield
- 8 December - BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth
- 9 December - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 11 December - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
- 12 December - Eventim Apollo, London
- 14 December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 15 December - Brighton Centre, Brighton
What are the door times?
The venues for the Christmas With Love tour have started to announce the timings for the upcoming shows in November and December. Fans are advised to make sure they arrive early to avoid missing Leona Lewis.
Here's all you need to know:
28 November - Nottingham
The doors at the Royal Concert Hall will open at 6.30pm, the venue has announced. The first act will start at around 7.20pm and Leona Lewis is expected on stage around 8.15pm.
29 November - Glasgow
For fans heading to SEC Armadillo are advised that the doors will open at 6.30pm. You can expect similiar concert timings to other dates on the tour.
1 December - Cardiff
The main doors will open at the Utilita Arena in the Welsh capital at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. The concert itself will start at 7.20pm, but Leona Lewis will perform later in the night.
2 December - Southend
For those heading to the show at the Cliffs Pavillion, the concert will start at 7.30pm. The doors will open earlier in the evening - expect similar timings to previous dates.
5 December - Newcastle
The doors will open at 6.30pm at the City Hall in Newcastle, it has been confirmed. The concert will start at a later time.
6 December - Sheffield
For fans heading to City Hall in Sheffield, the doors will open at 6.30pm. The concert will start with the first support act at 7.20pm.
8 December - Bournemouth
The doors at the BIC Windsor Hall will open at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. Fans can expect the first support act to start at around 7.20pm.
9 December - Liverpool
The venue - the M&S Bank Arena - has not yet announced the timings for the show. But expect similar to prior dates on the tour - with doors opening around 6.30pm.
11 December - Manchester
For those heading to the show at Bridgewater Hall, the start time is provisionally listed as 7pm. But the exact timings have yet to be confirmed.
12 December - London
The doors at the Eventim Apollo in London will open at 6.30pm. Fans can expect the concert to start at around 7.20pm, based on prior dates.
14 December - Birmingham
The Utilita Arena in Birmingham has announced that the main doors will open at 6pm and the arena doors will open at 6.30pm. The concert will start at 7.20pm.
For those heading to the final date on the tour at The Brighton Centre, the doors will open at 6.30pm. Expect similar timings to the rest of the shows for the concert itself.
