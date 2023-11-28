Leona Lewis will bring her Christmas With Love tour to major cities in November and December

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leona Lewis will help to spread the festive cheer this Christmas as she hits the road for her latest tour. For fans who have had the pop star on their annual Yuletide playlist, it promises to be the perfect early gift from Santa.

The former X-Factor winner, who lifted the crown in the third series, claimed Christmas No.1 in 2006 with A Moment Like This. She has since released the album Christmas, With Love and it includes seasonal favourites as well as her own festive track - One More Sleep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leona Lewis put out an expanded version of the Christmas album in 2021 - which included a feature with Ne-Yo. She will now hit the road and springle some Yuletide cheer in major cities across the UK over the coming days and weeks.

But what are the timings for the shows? Here's all you need to know:

What are the Christmas With Love tour dates?

Leona Lewis will be hitting the road for a festive tour starting on Tuesday, 28 November and concluding on Friday, 15 December. She will play the following dates and venues:

November

28 November - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham Royal

29 November - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

December

1 December - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

2 December - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

5 December - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

6 December - City Hall, Sheffield

8 December - BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth

9 December - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

11 December - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

12 December - Eventim Apollo, London

14 December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 December - Brighton Centre, Brighton

What are the door times?

The venues for the Christmas With Love tour have started to announce the timings for the upcoming shows in November and December. Fans are advised to make sure they arrive early to avoid missing Leona Lewis.

Leona Lewis. (Getty)

Here's all you need to know:

28 November - Nottingham

Advertisement

Advertisement

The doors at the Royal Concert Hall will open at 6.30pm, the venue has announced. The first act will start at around 7.20pm and Leona Lewis is expected on stage around 8.15pm.

29 November - Glasgow

For fans heading to SEC Armadillo are advised that the doors will open at 6.30pm. You can expect similiar concert timings to other dates on the tour.

1 December - Cardiff

The main doors will open at the Utilita Arena in the Welsh capital at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. The concert itself will start at 7.20pm, but Leona Lewis will perform later in the night.

2 December - Southend

For those heading to the show at the Cliffs Pavillion, the concert will start at 7.30pm. The doors will open earlier in the evening - expect similar timings to previous dates.

5 December - Newcastle

Advertisement

Advertisement

The doors will open at 6.30pm at the City Hall in Newcastle, it has been confirmed. The concert will start at a later time.

6 December - Sheffield

For fans heading to City Hall in Sheffield, the doors will open at 6.30pm. The concert will start with the first support act at 7.20pm.

8 December - Bournemouth

The doors at the BIC Windsor Hall will open at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. Fans can expect the first support act to start at around 7.20pm.

9 December - Liverpool

The venue - the M&S Bank Arena - has not yet announced the timings for the show. But expect similar to prior dates on the tour - with doors opening around 6.30pm.

11 December - Manchester

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those heading to the show at Bridgewater Hall, the start time is provisionally listed as 7pm. But the exact timings have yet to be confirmed.

12 December - London

The doors at the Eventim Apollo in London will open at 6.30pm. Fans can expect the concert to start at around 7.20pm, based on prior dates.

14 December - Birmingham

The Utilita Arena in Birmingham has announced that the main doors will open at 6pm and the arena doors will open at 6.30pm. The concert will start at 7.20pm.