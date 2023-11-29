Leona Lewis will be joined by Akicita for Christmas With Love tour

Leona Lewis has announced support act for her Christmas tour. Picture: Getty Images for Point Honors

Leona Lewis will have help spreading festive cheer to major cities on her Christmas tour over the coming weeks. The door times have been confirmed by the venues ahead of the shows.

The pop star, who won the third series of X-Factor, is inviting fans to join her for a night of Christmas classics and greatest hits. The tour will run until 16 December and promises to be a yuletide treat.

Leona Lewis will be on stage for around 90 minutes, but who will open the show? Here's all you need to know:

Who is Leona Lewis' support act?

The former X-Factor winner will be joined by Akicita for the Christmas shows. The support act will appear at all the dates across the UK in November and December.

What are the stage times?

The exact timings may vary depending on the venue, but for the most part each concert will start at around 7.20pm and finish before 10pm.

Fans can roughly expect the following timings each night:

7.20pm - Akicita

7.45pm - interval

8.15pm - Leona Lewis

9.45pm - concert ends

Who is Akicita?