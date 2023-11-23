Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The race for this year's Christmas Number One has been thrown wide open after LadBaby announced they would not be releasing a song. It comes after claiming the coverted spot for five consecutive years.

The Pogues have become the early frontrunner with the bookies. Fairytale of New York has remained an annual festive favourite, despite some controversy around its lyrics, but has never topped the charts.

Ed Sheeran and Sidemen are among the names that have also been backed early doors, according to the latest odds. Wham and Mariah Carey are expected to feature on the chart come Christmas time.

But when will the Xmas No. 1 be announced and how is it decided? Here's all you need to know:

When will 2023's Christmas No. 1 be announced?

LadBaby ­­pictured at home with four of their Number 1 Awards from the Official Charts Company (Photo: LadBaby)

Fans who are eager to find out which track will claim the coveted chart topping spot will have to wait until Friday, December 22. Sales after that date will not count towards Xmas No. 1 but instead for the top spot the following week, however that is less prestigious.

Who will announce Christmas No. 1?

The winner of 2023's Xmas Number One will be announced on BBC Radio 1. The full Christmas Top 40 will be counted down on the Official Chart with Jack Saunders from 4pm on Friday, December 22. Fans will have to wait until the full chart is counted down before the No. 1 is revealed.

How is Christmas No. 1 decided?

On the Official Charts website it explains: "The only chart that counts, The Official Chart is compiled by the Official Charts Company on behalf of the British music industry. First established in 1952, the Official Chart today surveys thousands of retailers and digital services daily to count UK physical sales, digital downloads, audio streams and video streams. The most comprehensive research panel of its kind, it captures 99.9% of the total UK singles market."