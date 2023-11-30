Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be bringing her Christmas Kitchen Disco tour to venues across the country. She joined Mariah Carey and Leona Lewis in embarking on seasonal tours and spreading festive joy.

Fans can get a preview of what to expect following the release of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Kitchen Disco - Live at the London Palladium which is available on CD and to download. The festive version of the tour kicked-off on 23 November and will run until 14 December.

Ticketmaster warns that tickets are "low" or "limited" for the majority of the shows left in 2023. Resale tickets may be available but could cost you upwards of £140 each.

Here's all you need to know:

What are the Christmas Kitchen Disco tour dates?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor announced a festive version of her popular live shows in December last year. After an almost year long wait, fans are finally able to watch the performances.

The tour dates are as follows:

November

23 November - De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

24 November - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

26 November - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

27 November - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

29 November - Corn Exchange, Cambridge

30 November - Regent Theatre, Ipswich

December

2 December - Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

3 December - City Hall, Sheffield

5 December - Eventim Apollo, London

6 December - Guildhall, Portsmouth

7 December - G Live, Guildford

9 December - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

10 December - Barbican, York

12 December - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

14 December - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

What are the door times?

The door times for the remaining shows have been confirmed by the venues. The timings are as follows:

30 November - Ipswich

The doors, bar and box office will open at 6.30pm, it has been announced. The concert will start at 7.30pm and there will be a support act first.

2 December - Liverpool

The concert is due to start at 7.30pm, the venue has announced. The doors will open prior to this.

3 December - Sheffield

The doors will open at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. Concert will start at 7.30pm with the support act and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will start at 8.20pm, all times are approximate.

5 December - London

For those who are heading to the show at Eventim Apollo, the doors will open at 6.30pm. Expect the concert to start at around 7.30pm.

6 December - Portsmouth

The doors at the Guildhall will open at 7pm, the venue has confirmed. The concert will start later in the evening.

7 December - Guildford

The concert is scheduled to start at 7.30pm, the venue has announced. Expect similar door times to the rest of the tour.

9 December - Nottingham

For those who are going to concert in Nottingham, the doors will open at 6.30pm. The concert is scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

10 December - York

The concert in York is due to start at 7.30pm, the Barbican has announced. Fans can expect similar door times to the rest of the tour.

12 December - Cardiff

For the concert at Utilita Arena, the doors will open at 6.30pm. The show itself will start at 7.30pm in Cardiff.

14 December - Birmingham

The final show on the tour in Birmingham is scheduled to start at 7.30pm, the venue has announced. Doors will open earlier in the evening.

How long are Christmas Kitchen Disco shows?

The tour kicked-off at 23 November in Bexhill and she has played a number of shows so far. It gives fans a hint of what to expect on the remaining dates.