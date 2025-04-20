Coachella 2025: Green Day poke fun at Charli xcx controversy with 'actual headliner' sash as Billie Joe Armstrong dons 'brat' cap on stage

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

10 minutes ago
Green Day have seemingly poked fun at controversy caused by Charli xcx after she wore a sash proclaiming herself as a ‘should be headliner’ for Coachella.

The ‘brat’ chart-topper performed at the annual California festival in both weekend one and weekend two in a slot before Saturday night headliners Green Day. However, she sparked backlash after unveiling a sash at an afterparty following her set during weekend one, which described her as ‘Miss Should Be Headliner’.

Some Green Day fans took offence to the sash, claiming that her decision to wear it was a swipe at the punk rock band who were the real headliners of the evening. One music fan said: “Please. As if she’s the same caliber as Green Day. And I’m not even into Green Day.”

Green Day appear to have taken the controversy in their stride however, as they performed after the ‘Apple’ and ‘Guess’ singer on the main stage during weekend two of the famous music festival.

Green Day drummer Tré Cool poked fun at Charli xcx's Coachella sash controversy during weekend two of the California music festival, where lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong also donned a 'brat' cap on stageGreen Day drummer Tré Cool poked fun at Charli xcx's Coachella sash controversy during weekend two of the California music festival, where lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong also donned a 'brat' cap on stage
Green Day drummer Tré Cool poked fun at Charli xcx's Coachella sash controversy during weekend two of the California music festival, where lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong also donned a 'brat' cap on stage | Pop Crave on X/Instagram @bubukittyfk

During their performance of ‘Hitchin’ a Ride’, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong told the audience that he “has an idea”, before asking a fan if he could “borrow” their cap before promising to return it. The cap, which was in the same shade of lime-green used by Charli xcx in the cover of brat, was embellished with the word ‘brat’.

Armstrong put it on before the audience erupted into applause. The singer then lead a call and response with the crowd before throwing the cap back to the fan.

In another reference to the controversy, Sara Rose Wright, wife of Green Day drummer Tré Cool, shared a photograph on her Instagram stories of her husband wearing a makeshift sash which read ‘actual headliner’.

Fans labelled the reference as “iconic”, with one fan adding: “Love Green Day and how they just take the p**s, it's not that serious, they and Charli are icons.” Another added: “Ok but this is brat.”

