Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weekend one of Coachella kicks off later today in California, with this evening headlined by Lana Del Rey (and “possibly” a cameo by Taylor Swift?), with the event also seeing headline performances from Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.

But there is also a strong British contingent booked for this year’s events, including Britpop icons Blur and recent BRIT-award record breaker RAYE, both taking place on Saturday. Add to that the inclusions of Young Fathers, FLO (who were just announced for Leeds and Reading 2024 overnight), BICEP and Skepta, and there is a strong amount of British representation this year - despite Benga not being issued a visa to attend this year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With set times having been announced and the entire festival to be live-streaming through Coachella’s YouTube channel, night owls or the post-nightclub throng might be interested to see how the British talent stacks up against their international counterparts.

So who from the United Kingdom is performing at this year’s Coachella Festival 2024, and how can you tune in to watch their performances live? NationalWorld’s taken a look at the line-up and pulled out some of the notable UK acts alongside what time they’re playing in BST.

How to watch the UK acts performing at Coachella 2024

Timings in brackets relate to what time the performances are scheduled in British Summer Time, while those not in brackets reflect the times at Coachella Festival itself.

Friday

Skepta - Sahara, 18:30 - 19:30 (Saturday, 02:30 - 03:30 BST)

Black Country, New Road - Sonora, 19:00 - 19:40 (Saturday, 03:00 - 03:40 BST)

Saturday

Raye poses with their Best New Artist, R&B Act, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year award in the winners room at the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

RAYE - Mojave, 16:10 - 16:55 (Sunday, 00:10 - 00:55 BST)

Michael Bibi - Quasar, 19:15 (Sunday, 03:15 BST)

JUNGLE - Outdoor Theatre, 20:40 - 21:30 (Sunday, 04:40 - 05:30 BST)

Blur - Coachella, 20:40-21:20 (Sunday, 04:40 - 05:20 BST)

Orbital - Gobi, 23:40 (Sunday, 07:40 BST)

Sunday

Jamie XX X Floating Points X Daphni - Quasar, (Sunday, 18:15 BST)

FLO - Mojave, 15:00 - 15:45 (Sunday, 23:00 - 23:45 BST)

Young Fathers - Gobi, 15:10 - 15:50 (Monday, 23:10 - 23:50 BST)

Mall Grab - Quasar, 16:00 - 20:15 (Monday, 00:00 - 4:15 BST)

Jockstrap - Gobi, 16:40 - 17:20 (Monday, 00:40 - 01:20 BST)

Olivia Dean - Gobi, 17:50 - 18:30 (Monday, 01:50 - 02:30 BST)

Barry Can't Swim - Gobi, 20:20 - 21:10 (Monday, 04:20 - 05:10 BST)

BICEP - Mojave, 22:40 (Monday, 06:40 BST)

What is the time difference between the United Kingdom and Coachella?