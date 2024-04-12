Coachella 2024 | Who are some of the British artists taking part at Coachella this year and how to watch?
Weekend one of Coachella kicks off later today in California, with this evening headlined by Lana Del Rey (and “possibly” a cameo by Taylor Swift?), with the event also seeing headline performances from Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.
But there is also a strong British contingent booked for this year’s events, including Britpop icons Blur and recent BRIT-award record breaker RAYE, both taking place on Saturday. Add to that the inclusions of Young Fathers, FLO (who were just announced for Leeds and Reading 2024 overnight), BICEP and Skepta, and there is a strong amount of British representation this year - despite Benga not being issued a visa to attend this year’s event.
With set times having been announced and the entire festival to be live-streaming through Coachella’s YouTube channel, night owls or the post-nightclub throng might be interested to see how the British talent stacks up against their international counterparts.
So who from the United Kingdom is performing at this year’s Coachella Festival 2024, and how can you tune in to watch their performances live? NationalWorld’s taken a look at the line-up and pulled out some of the notable UK acts alongside what time they’re playing in BST.
How to watch the UK acts performing at Coachella 2024
Timings in brackets relate to what time the performances are scheduled in British Summer Time, while those not in brackets reflect the times at Coachella Festival itself.
Friday
- Skepta - Sahara, 18:30 - 19:30 (Saturday, 02:30 - 03:30 BST)
- Black Country, New Road - Sonora, 19:00 - 19:40 (Saturday, 03:00 - 03:40 BST)
Saturday
- RAYE - Mojave, 16:10 - 16:55 (Sunday, 00:10 - 00:55 BST)
- Michael Bibi - Quasar, 19:15 (Sunday, 03:15 BST)
- JUNGLE - Outdoor Theatre, 20:40 - 21:30 (Sunday, 04:40 - 05:30 BST)
- Blur - Coachella, 20:40-21:20 (Sunday, 04:40 - 05:20 BST)
- Orbital - Gobi, 23:40 (Sunday, 07:40 BST)
Sunday
- Jamie XX X Floating Points X Daphni - Quasar, (Sunday, 18:15 BST)
- FLO - Mojave, 15:00 - 15:45 (Sunday, 23:00 - 23:45 BST)
- Young Fathers - Gobi, 15:10 - 15:50 (Monday, 23:10 - 23:50 BST)
- Mall Grab - Quasar, 16:00 - 20:15 (Monday, 00:00 - 4:15 BST)
- Jockstrap - Gobi, 16:40 - 17:20 (Monday, 00:40 - 01:20 BST)
- Olivia Dean - Gobi, 17:50 - 18:30 (Monday, 01:50 - 02:30 BST)
- Barry Can't Swim - Gobi, 20:20 - 21:10 (Monday, 04:20 - 05:10 BST)
- BICEP - Mojave, 22:40 (Monday, 06:40 BST)
What is the time difference between the United Kingdom and Coachella?
Currently, California is on PDT, meaning that the United Kingdom is eight hours (8 hours) ahead of California. Therefore, if you want to watch Lana Del Rey perform this evening on Coachella’s YouTube channel, she is taking to the Coachella Stage at 11:20pm PDT, which works out as 7:20am on Saturday morning BST.
