The festival is increasing its capactiy and expanding its family-friendly entertainment options in 2023

The lineup for Edinburgh’s Connect outdoor music festival this summer has been confirmed, and it includes Scottish favourites Primal Scream, Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers.

Fans will be able to pitch their own tents at the festival site when it returns for its second consecutive year following a 14-year hiatus, with plans to expand Connect’s capacity as well as make it a more family-friendly event.

Depending on the demand for tickets, the event, held at the Royal Highland Centre, is anticipated to have a capacity of up to 25,000, 10,000 more than last year.

Festival manager Katt Lingard said: “After such a fantastic festival in 2022, we’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to an even bigger and bolder edition this summer.” Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who else is on the lineup?

When Connect returns to west Edinburgh’s Ingliston, the headliners will be joined by American indie-rock supergroup Boygenius - comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus - Brit Award-winning producer Fred Again, rock-pop groups Public Service Broadcasting and Lightning Seeds, pioneer of folktronica Beth Orton, and Northern Irish musician and composer, David Holmes.

Irish singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy, rising Highland star Katie Gregson-MacLeod, Scottish indie-rock outfit Arab Strap, Glasgow punk group Humour, and London hip hop artist Loyle Carner will also all be appearing at the three-day event.

Confidence Man, Daniel Avery, Future Islands, Muna, Friendly Fires, Raye, Olivia Dean, Wunderhorse, Panic Shack, Rachel Chinouriri, and Kelly Lee Owens are also confirmed. Other music, comedy and spoken word acts are still to be announced for the festival.

What’s new this year?

Organisers have said the new “bring your own tent” campsite was one of the most frequently requested additions after the event was revived following a 14-year hiatus last August - Connect only offered a range of “boutique” camping options last year.

The festival will still allocate pre-booked camping pitches, with festivalgoers paying an ‘eco bond’, which they will receive back at the end of the festival if they leave their pitch clean and tidy. The initiative is part of the festival’s sustainability drive, and meant organisers removed just five kilograms of waste from camping areas last year.

They are also hoping to make Connect 2023 more accessible to families by offering discounted tickets for kids under the age of 12 who are accompanied by an adult over 25, and the construction of a family viewing area at the main stage, complete with baby changing facilities and child-friendly entertainment.

“We’re opening our doors to families, with dedicated entertainment for children of all ages, and adding a fantastic artisan food destination,” said festival manager Katt Lingard. “Connect is all about being with friends and loved ones, creating our own community for the weekend, full of like-minded people, at one of the most beautiful festivals in the country.”

The event will also begin later on the Friday at 5pm, meaning fans won’t need to take time off to attend the opening day of the festival, and can arrive after work.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for Connect 2023 go on sale on Friday 3 March.