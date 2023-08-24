Connect festival stage times: lineup and set times for Edinburgh festival in 2023
Connect Festival will take place in Edinburgh this weekend
Edinburgh is preparing for the return of Connect festival this weekend.
Music fans will be flocking to the Royal Highland Showgrounds from Friday (25 August) to Sunday (27 August). NationalWorld have a full guide for all you need to know about Connect.
The set times and stage lineups have been announced for 2023. Here's what to expect:
What is the lineup and stage times for Connect Festival?
The timings for each of the stages can be found by downloading the official Connect music festival app from Google Play or the App Store - including for the makers market, rest & be thankful and the massage & healing tent.
Here are the set times for the main stages:
Friday, 25 August
The Grand Parade
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm - House Gospel Choir
- 6pm - 6.50pm - Future Islands
- 7.20pm - 8.20pm - Franz Ferdinand
- 9pm - 10.30pm - Primal Scream
Speakeasy
- 4.25pm - 4.55pm - Susan Riddell
- 5pm - 5.45pm - Slam In Coversation
- 6pm - 6.10pm - Ian Smith
- 6.10pm - 6.35pm - Stephen Buchanan
- 6.40pm - 7.05pm - Joe Wells
Guitars & Other Machines
- 5.30pm - 6pm - Ethan P. Flynn
- 6.30pm - 7.15pm - Jockstrap
- 8pm - 9pm - Confidence Man
Unknown Pleasures
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm - DIJA
- 5.30pm - 7pm - David Holmes
- 7pm - 9pm - Slam
Gardeners Cottage
- 5pm - 5.20pm - Belly Rachel
- 6pm - 6.30pm - Finn Brodie
Saturday, 26 August
If you are heading to Connect festival on Saturday, you won't be short of choice across the stages. Here are the set times:
The Grand Parade
- 12.45pm - 1.30pm - Free Love
- 2pm - 2.45pm - Biig Piig
- 3.15pm - 4.15pm - Kelly Lee Owens
- 4.45pm - 5.20pm - MUNA
- 6pm - 6.50pm - Roisin Murphy
- 7.20pm - 8.20pm - Young Fathers
- 9pm - 10.30pm - Fred again...
Speakeasy
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - Dare to Dream: Visualisation workshop
- 1.45pm - 2.45pm - TAAHLIAH In Conversation with Frankie Elyse
- 3pm - 3.15pm - Carl Donnolly
- 3.15pm - 3.35pm - Jarred Christmas
- 3.40pm - 4pm - Gareth Munch
- 4.10pm - 4.30pm - Jack Skipper
- 4.35pm - 4.55pm - Hal Cruttenden
- 5.05pm - 6.05pm - R:evolve
- 6.10pm - 6.50pm - Inside Voices
- 7pm - 8pm - Out, Out! Podcast
Guitars & Other Machines
- 12.30pm - 1pm - Humour
- 1.25pm - 1.55pm - Redolent
- 2.25pm - 2.55pm - Terra Kin
- 3.25pm - 4pm - Leith Ross
- 4.30pm - 5.10pm - Rachel Chinouriri
- 5.40pm- 6.15pm - TAAHLIAH
- 6.45pm - 7.330pm - Olivia Dean
- 8pm - 9pm - Friendly Fires
Unknown Pleasures
- 1pm - 2.30pm - Jamie Gunn
- 2.30pm - 4pm - J Wax
- 4pm - 5.30pm - Sofay
- 5.30pm - 7pm - Joy (Anonymous)
- 7pm - 8.30pm - Eclair Fifi
- 8.30pm - 10.30pm - Optimo (Espacio)
Gardners Cottage
- 1pm - 1.20pm - Becky Silkasa
- 2pm - 2.20pm - Cara Rose
- 3pm - 3.20pm - PAWS
- 4pm - 4.20pm - Secret Set
- 5.10pm - 5.30pm - BEMZ
Sunday, 27 August
The final day of the festival will continue to offer a wide variety of choices across music, comedy and welllness. Here are the main stage times:
The Grand Parade
- 1.20pm - 1.50pm - Christian Lee Hutson
- 2.15pm - 2.50pm - Billie Marten
- 3.20pm - 4pm - Lighning Seeds
- 4.30pm - 5.15pm - Public Service Broadcasting
- 5.45pm - 6.45pm - RAYE
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Loyle Carner
- 9.15pm - 10.30pm - boygenius
Speakeasy
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - Unlock your creativity
- 1.45pm - 2.45pm - Enjoy An Album: Podcast Live
- 3pm - 3.15pm - Connor Burns
- 3.15pm - 3.35pm- Matt Bragg
- 3.40pm - 4pm - Sharon Wanjohi
- 4.10pm - 4.30pm - Dan Tiernan
- 4.35pm - 4.55pm - Lost Voice Guy
- 5.05pm - 6.05pm - Music Broth
- 6.10pm - 6.50pm - Intercultural Youth Scotland panel & showcase
- 7pm - 8pm - Katie Gregson-MacLeod in conversation
Guitars & Other Machines
- 12.30pm - 1pm - Samuel Nicholson
- 1.25pm - 1.55pm - Cara Rose
- 2.25pm - 2.55pm - Panic Shack
- 2.25pm - 2.55pm - Louis Culture
- 3.25pm - 4pm - Katie Gregson-Macleod
- 4.30pm - 5.05pm - Kamal.
- 6.45pm - 7.30pm - Beth Orton
- 8pm - 9pm - Arab Strap
Unknown Pleasures
- 1pm - 2.30pm - Frankie Elyse
- 2.30pm - 4pm - Rory James
- 4pm - 5.30pm - Mona Yim (DJ Set)
- 5.30pm - 7.15pm - Effy
- 7.15pm - 8.45pm - La La
- 8.45pm - 10.30pm - Daniel Avery
Gardeners Cottage
- 1pm - 1.20pm - Former Champ
- 2pm - 2.20pm - Quiet Houses
- 3pm - 3.20pm - Jacob Alon
- 4pm - 4.20pm - Secret Set
- 5.10pm - 5.30pm - Theo Black
Can you make your own clashfinder?
The official Connect music festival app gives fans the opportunity to make their own schedule for the weekend. Fans can add acts from across the stages to their own personalised schedule.
Fans can download the app from App Store, Google Play and other application stores.