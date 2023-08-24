Connect Festival will take place in Edinburgh this weekend

Edinburgh is preparing for the return of Connect festival this weekend.

Music fans will be flocking to the Royal Highland Showgrounds from Friday (25 August) to Sunday (27 August). NationalWorld have a full guide for all you need to know about Connect.

The set times and stage lineups have been announced for 2023. Here's what to expect:

What is the lineup and stage times for Connect Festival?

The timings for each of the stages can be found by downloading the official Connect music festival app from Google Play or the App Store - including for the makers market, rest & be thankful and the massage & healing tent.

Here are the set times for the main stages:

Friday, 25 August

The Grand Parade

4.30pm - 5.30pm - House Gospel Choir

6pm - 6.50pm - Future Islands

7.20pm - 8.20pm - Franz Ferdinand

9pm - 10.30pm - Primal Scream

Speakeasy

4.25pm - 4.55pm - Susan Riddell

5pm - 5.45pm - Slam In Coversation

6pm - 6.10pm - Ian Smith

6.10pm - 6.35pm - Stephen Buchanan

6.40pm - 7.05pm - Joe Wells

Guitars & Other Machines

5.30pm - 6pm - Ethan P. Flynn

6.30pm - 7.15pm - Jockstrap

8pm - 9pm - Confidence Man

Unknown Pleasures

4.30pm - 5.30pm - DIJA

5.30pm - 7pm - David Holmes

7pm - 9pm - Slam

Gardeners Cottage

5pm - 5.20pm - Belly Rachel

6pm - 6.30pm - Finn Brodie

Saturday, 26 August

If you are heading to Connect festival on Saturday, you won't be short of choice across the stages. Here are the set times:

The Grand Parade

12.45pm - 1.30pm - Free Love

2pm - 2.45pm - Biig Piig

3.15pm - 4.15pm - Kelly Lee Owens

4.45pm - 5.20pm - MUNA

6pm - 6.50pm - Roisin Murphy

7.20pm - 8.20pm - Young Fathers

9pm - 10.30pm - Fred again...

Speakeasy

12.30pm - 1.30pm - Dare to Dream: Visualisation workshop

1.45pm - 2.45pm - TAAHLIAH In Conversation with Frankie Elyse

3pm - 3.15pm - Carl Donnolly

3.15pm - 3.35pm - Jarred Christmas

3.40pm - 4pm - Gareth Munch

4.10pm - 4.30pm - Jack Skipper

4.35pm - 4.55pm - Hal Cruttenden

5.05pm - 6.05pm - R:evolve

6.10pm - 6.50pm - Inside Voices

7pm - 8pm - Out, Out! Podcast

Guitars & Other Machines

12.30pm - 1pm - Humour

1.25pm - 1.55pm - Redolent

2.25pm - 2.55pm - Terra Kin

3.25pm - 4pm - Leith Ross

4.30pm - 5.10pm - Rachel Chinouriri

5.40pm- 6.15pm - TAAHLIAH

6.45pm - 7.330pm - Olivia Dean

8pm - 9pm - Friendly Fires

Unknown Pleasures

1pm - 2.30pm - Jamie Gunn

2.30pm - 4pm - J Wax

4pm - 5.30pm - Sofay

5.30pm - 7pm - Joy (Anonymous)

7pm - 8.30pm - Eclair Fifi

8.30pm - 10.30pm - Optimo (Espacio)

Gardners Cottage

1pm - 1.20pm - Becky Silkasa

2pm - 2.20pm - Cara Rose

3pm - 3.20pm - PAWS

4pm - 4.20pm - Secret Set

5.10pm - 5.30pm - BEMZ

Phoebe Bridgers is one third of boygenius, who headline Connect Festival this month. Cr: Getty Images.

Sunday, 27 August

The final day of the festival will continue to offer a wide variety of choices across music, comedy and welllness. Here are the main stage times:

The Grand Parade

1.20pm - 1.50pm - Christian Lee Hutson

2.15pm - 2.50pm - Billie Marten

3.20pm - 4pm - Lighning Seeds

4.30pm - 5.15pm - Public Service Broadcasting

5.45pm - 6.45pm - RAYE

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Loyle Carner

9.15pm - 10.30pm - boygenius

Speakeasy

12.30pm - 1.30pm - Unlock your creativity

1.45pm - 2.45pm - Enjoy An Album: Podcast Live

3pm - 3.15pm - Connor Burns

3.15pm - 3.35pm- Matt Bragg

3.40pm - 4pm - Sharon Wanjohi

4.10pm - 4.30pm - Dan Tiernan

4.35pm - 4.55pm - Lost Voice Guy

5.05pm - 6.05pm - Music Broth

6.10pm - 6.50pm - Intercultural Youth Scotland panel & showcase

7pm - 8pm - Katie Gregson-MacLeod in conversation

Guitars & Other Machines

12.30pm - 1pm - Samuel Nicholson

1.25pm - 1.55pm - Cara Rose

2.25pm - 2.55pm - Panic Shack

2.25pm - 2.55pm - Louis Culture

3.25pm - 4pm - Katie Gregson-Macleod

4.30pm - 5.05pm - Kamal.

6.45pm - 7.30pm - Beth Orton

8pm - 9pm - Arab Strap

Unknown Pleasures

1pm - 2.30pm - Frankie Elyse

2.30pm - 4pm - Rory James

4pm - 5.30pm - Mona Yim (DJ Set)

5.30pm - 7.15pm - Effy

7.15pm - 8.45pm - La La

8.45pm - 10.30pm - Daniel Avery

Gardeners Cottage

1pm - 1.20pm - Former Champ

2pm - 2.20pm - Quiet Houses

3pm - 3.20pm - Jacob Alon

4pm - 4.20pm - Secret Set

5.10pm - 5.30pm - Theo Black

Can you make your own clashfinder?

The official Connect music festival app gives fans the opportunity to make their own schedule for the weekend. Fans can add acts from across the stages to their own personalised schedule.