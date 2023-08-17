boygenius will be the next act to headline a show at Gunnersbury Park

Fans of indie rock are in for a treat at Gunnersbury Park as boygenius are set to headline a sold out show.

The supergroup, which is made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, will be heading to the London venue for their next show. It is part of the concert series at Gunnersbury Park which has already seen the likes of Kygo, Limp Bizkit and Joji headline shows.

If you are heading to London for the concert - here's all you need to know:

When is boygenius show at Gunnersbury Park?

Julien, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy will be coming to the London venue on Sunday, 20 August. It will be followed by a run of other shows in the UK and Ireland.

Where is Gunnersbury Park?

The address is: Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ.

It is located in the London Borough of Hounslow. The closest tube stations are Acton Town Tube Station (Piccadilly and District lines) and South Ealing Tube Station (Piccadilly line).

boygenius

What time does boygenius show start at Gunnersbury Park?

The concert is scheduled to begin at 3pm on Sunday, 20 August. However there will be support acts who perform before boygenius take to the stage.

It is scheduled to end by 10pm, according to Gunnersbury Park's website.

How long could boygenius' set last?

Shows on the Europe tour have lasted between 90 minutes and 100 minutes.

Who are the support acts?

For the concert, boygenius will be joined by MUNA, Ethel Cain and Soak.

MUNA have been among the opening acts for Taylor Swift during her US leg of the Eras Tour in 2023. They are best known for songs such as Silk Chiffon - featuring boygenius star Phoebe Bridgers.

Ethel Cain is known for her brand of etheral music - seen in songs like American Teenager and Crush. SOAK is a singer/songwriter from Northern Ireland, their music has been described as 'a vivid portrait of teenage deep-thinking' by The Guardian.

Can you get tickets for boygenius show at Gunnersbury Park?

Gunnersbury Park's website warns that tickets for the boygenius concert are sold out. Ticketmaster also has a limited availability warning for the show - with GA tickets sold out.

However resale tickets are available from Ticketmaster - but they are being sold for higher than the face value price of £49.50 each.

What could boygenius setlist be for Gunnersbury Park show?

The supergroup have been on the road in August for "the tour" and it gives fans heading to the London concert this weekend a clue of what to expect. For boygenius' most recent show at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany on 16 August the group played the following tracks, according to Setlist.fm:

Without You Without Them(Performed from backstage)

$20

Satanist

Emily I'm Sorry

True Blue

Cool About It

Souvenir

Bite the Hand

Revolution 0

Stay Down

Leonard Cohen

Please Stay(Lucy Dacus song)

Favor(Julien Baker song)

Graceland Too(Phoebe Bridgers song)

Boyfriends

Me & My Dog

We're in Love

Anti‐Curse

Letter to an Old Poet

Not Strong Enough

Encore

Ketchum, ID

Salt in the Wound

What other tour dates do boygenius have in the UK?

The supergroup trio will be on the road across Britain and Ireland in August. They will play the following shows:

20 August - Gunnersbury Park, London

22 August - The Pierce Hall, Halifax

23 August - The Piece Hall, Halifax

27 August - Connect music festival, Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh

28 August - Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin