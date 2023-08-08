Rumours have been swirling for months that actress Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham are in a relationship, although it's never been officially confirmed by either party - until now, possibly.

Bridgers was previously in a relationship with actor Paul Mescal, but he confirmed their break-up earlier this year in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He was asked if he would speak about the separation and said: “Maybe at some point. But just not now. It’s just difficult territory. Yeah.” Burnham, meanwhile, is widely reported to have been in a relationship with filmmaker Lorene Scafaria since 2013. However, the pair have always been extremely private about their personal lives and neither of them have spoken publicly about their relationship status this year.

Nevertheless, fans have remained sure that Burnham and Scafaria must have separated as they took Urban's video as proof that Burham and Bridgers are now an item. Now, it would appear that Bridgers may have confirmed the union herself with a photo she posted on her Instagram. So, just what did Urban's video and also the photo posted by Bridgers show, and who exactly are Bridgers and Burnham? Here's all you need to know.

What happened in Keith Urban’s video - and what did he say about it?

Singer Keith Urban posted a video to his official TikTok account on Monday 15 May to thank Taylor Swift for inviting him and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, to her Eras Tour. The video was overlaid with the caption: “Shout out to Taylor, her team, and all the Swifties who showered us with so many friendship bracelets” and showed him and Kidman standing in a VIP area close to the stage and dancing along to Swift as she performed her song Style.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out, however, that they thought Bridgers and Burnham were also dancing behind Urban and Kidman - and the pair appear to kiss. This has led to even more rumours that the pair are now romantically involved, especially as they have been photographed together numerous times in recent weeks including in New York in March.

One TikTok user said: “Keith, you don’t know what you did but thank you”. Another person said: “Keith having the time of his life with Nicole not knowing the chaos he just put out on the internet”. Another commenter said: “Keith casually releasing a hard confirmation of Phoebe/Bo is so iconic”.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Urban said he "felt bad" about the video and the reaction it had created. He said: “It felt very awkward. I felt bad. I was just digging on the concert! You never know what's gonna happen.” He also apologised directly to Bridgers, but it wasn't clear if he was apologised for outing the relationship, or making it appear as though they were a couple.

What photo has Phoebe Bridgers posted?

Bridgers posted a photo to her Instagram story on Sunday (6 August) which was a black and white shot which showed Bridgers and a man getting close on the bench of a grand piano. Bridgers’ arm could be seen looped around the man's neck, according to Vanity Fair, and fans believe the man in the shot is Burnham. The shot was rather arty and unclear, however, and Bridgers did not confirm that the mystery man she was getting cosy with was Burnham.

Fans believe actress Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham have been in a relationship for months - and now she may have confirmed it. Photos by Getty Images.

Bridgers tagged music photographer AshleyGellman, who it is thought took the photo, in the post. She then added it to her own story with a green heart emoticon. Gellman was taking photos over the weekend at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, United States, where both Burham and Bridgers were performing. As the image was posted on Bridgers' Instagram story it now can't be viewed on her profile, so fans may have to wait a little longer for more concrete confirmation of the relationship.

Who is Phoebe Bridgers?

Phoebe Lucille Bridgers is a 28-year-old American singer-songwriter. She has received four Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist. She is known for indie folk style music which includes acoustic guitar and electronic production and is themed around melancholic lyrical themes.

She reportedly started playing the guitar at the age of 13 and made some extra money by busking at a farmers market in the place she grew up, Pasadena, a city in California, Los Angeles. She studied vocal jazz at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts in 2009, and was later accepted into the Berklee College of Music in Boston, but by that time she was gaining some recognition as a solo artist across L.A. and so dropped out to focus on her career. As well as performing solo, she is also a singer in indie band boygenius.

Bridgers has also collaborated with various artists including Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi and The 1975's Matty Healy. She is currently an opening act for many dates of Swift’s Eras tour.

Who is Bo Burnham?

Bo Burnham is an American comedian, musician, actor and filmmaker. The 32-year-old grew up in Hamilton, Massachusetts, and was accepted into the New York University Tisch School of the Arts to study experimental theatre. He reportedly deferred his admission for a year to pursue a career in comedy but then decided not to attend.

His career supposedly started somewhat accidentally in 2006 on Youtube. He wanted to share two songs with his elder brother who was studying at university, and a friend suggested he upload them to the social network, which was then relatively new. The songs gained views from other people and his popularity began there.

Burnham's music and performances are often satirical and tackle such subjects as class, race, gender, human sexuality, sex, and religion. He recorded a performance in London for Comedy Central's The World Stands Up in January 2008 at the age of 17, making him the youngest person to do so. In August 2010, he was then nominated for "Best Comedy Show" at the 2010 Edinburgh Comedy Awards but received the Panel Prize instead.