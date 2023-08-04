Connor is best known for playing Nick Nelson in Netflix’s Heartstopper

Kit Connor is best known for playing Nick Nelson in Netflix’s Heartstopper (Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Heartstopper season 2 has officially dropped on Netflix, with fans of the drama finally getting to find out what happens to their favourite characters played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

The feelgood drama, which is adapted from a series of graphic novels of the same name by the author Alice Oseman, has seen its young stars become famous and amass millions of followers on social media. However, this has had real implications for the star’s personal lives, with Connor being “forced” to come out on social media in October 2022 following harassment from fans online.

Heartstopper season 2 will see Charlie Springs (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) continue to navigate their growing relationship. It will also follow our favourite group as they travel to Paris, the city of love, with season 2 expected to explore darker themes.

As fans prepare to binge the latest Netflix series, many have been asking if Connor is on the dating scene, here’s everything you need to know about the Heartstopper actor.

Is Kit Connor single?

Connor keeps his personal life well under wraps, but as of August 2023 it appears that the Heartstopper star is single. Whilst he deleted Twitter following harassment from fans in 2022, he is still active on Instagram where he posts professional pictures and upcoming work engagements including an interview with British Vogue.

Is Kit Connor dating?

The actor is not believed to be dating anyone right now and rightly so keeps his personal life to himself.

In April 2022, fans speculated whether he was dating Heartstopper co-star Joe Locke, following their captivating performance, however the pair have never been in a relationship and are good friends. Connor was also rumoured to be connected romantically to his A Cuban Girls Guide to Tea and Tomorrow (2023) co-star Maia Reficco after the pair were pictured holding hands.

The rumours, which were never confirmed, led to fans accusing the then 18-year-old of “queerbaiting”, forcing him to come out on Twitter. Connor received a flood of support from his co-stars, fans and industry peers and has since deleted the social media app.

How old is Kit Connor?

Connor was born on 8 March, 2004 making him 19 years old.

How tall is Kit Connor?

According to IMDb, Connor is 6ft 1in.

When did he come out?

In 2022, Connor revealed he had been forced to come out as bisexual after being harassed by fans online who had accused him of “queerbaiting” following speculation surrounding his relationship with A Cuban Girls Guide to Tea and Tomorrow (2023) co-star Maia Reficco.

In a post on the platform formerly known as Twitter, Connor said: “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye”.

Following the tweet, the Netflix star received widespread support from fans and colleagues who slammed the trolls for forcing him to come out. Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman weighed in tweeting: “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as F**K. Kit, you are amazing”.

Speaking in an interview in The New York Times ahead of the release of Heartstopper season 2, Connor said: “I’m a bit more confident in myself in a very open sense, about who I am, what I can do, the way that I hold myself and the people I spend my time with.” Adding: “I have a lot more pride.”

He continued: “Telling someone you’re gay or bi or part of the queer community, there’s a thing where you feel like they might see you differently or think that it would change who you are.