Joji is preparing to play his biggest ever UK show when he headlines Gunnersbury Park this week.

The Glimpse of Us star is the latest artist to perform a show in the London park - following N-Dubz, Kygo and Limp Bizkit last weekend. It comes hot on the heels of his immensely successful SMITHEREENS Tour that sold over 120,000 tickets.

Joji's Gunnersbury Park show is one of his largest headline shows and his biggest so far in the UK. He released his acclaimed third album SMITHEREENS in November last year, which produced the single Glimpse of Us.

But what can you expect from his London show? Here's all you need to know:

When is the Joji show at Gunnersbury Park?

Joji will headline a show at the outdoor space in London on Thursday, 17 August.

Where is Gunnersbury Park?

The address is: Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ.

It is located in the London Borough of Hounslow. The closest tube stations are Acton Town Tube Station (Piccadilly and District lines) and South Ealing Tube Station (Piccadilly line).

Joji. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

What time does Joji's show at Gunnersbury Park start?

The event is due to begin at 5pm and will end by 10.15pm. However there will be support acts who perform before Joji takes to the stage.

Who are the support acts?

The full list of acts who are supporting Joji at Gunnersbury Park is:

rei brown

Lil Toe (ammo)

Savagerealm

Can you get tickets for Joji's London show?

Ticketmaster warns that there is "limited availablity" for Joji's SMITHEREENS OBLIVION show at Gunnersbury Park on 17 August. Prices start at £46.75 each plus fees on the ticketing website - with VIP packages costing £88 per person.

What could the setlist be?

Joji is keeping the setlist for his Gunnersbury Park underwraps but he has performed other concerts in recent months, which could give fans a clue of what to expect in London this week.

Earlier in the summer, Joji played shows at the Kia Forum in LA and at Maddison Square Garden in New York. The most recent was at the Kia Forum on 13 May:

Set 1

Sanctuary

YEAH RIGHT

NIGHT RIDER

YUKON (INTERLUDE)

will he

Daylight

worldstar money (interlude)

I Don't Wanna Waste My Time

ATTENTION

Ew

Intermission: YEBI LABS

Test Drive

Tick Tock

1AM FREESTYLE

Glimpse of Us

Set 2

Die for You

Pretty Boy(Guitar solo in place of Lil Yachty bridge)

Like You Do

Plastic Taste

Can't Get Over You(With extended crazy synthesizer solo)

Afterthought(Snippet- No Benee vocals)

Gimme Love(Extended live version)

SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK(Acoustic)

SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK(Reprise)