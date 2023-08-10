N-Dubz will be returning for a huge outdoor show in London.

The trio will be headlining a concert at Gunnersbury Park - which comes hot on the heels of the comeback UK tour and gigs at The O2 arena. N-Dubz are one of three acts playing gigs at the venue.

Here's all you need to know:

When is the N-Dubz show at Gunnersbury Park?

N-Dubz will headline a show at the outdoor space in London on Friday, 11 August.

Where is Gunnersbury Park?

The address is: Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ.

It is located in the London Borough of Hounslow. The closest tube stations are Acton Town Tube Station (Piccadilly and District lines) and South Ealing Tube Station (Piccadilly line).

N-Dubz are at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre this summer.

What time does N-Dubz's show at Gunnersbury Park start?

The event is due to begin at 6pm and will continue until 10.30pm. However there will be a support perform before N-Dubz will take to the stage.

Who are the support acts?

The support act who will open for N-Dubz at Gunnersbury Park is Venbee - a drum-and-bass act.

Can you get tickets?

The prices start at £47.85 for the N-Dubz show at Gunnersbury Park on 11 August. VIP packages cost as much as £88 each.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster - and GA tickets are all standing, due to it being an outdoor concert.

What could the setlist be?

N-Dubz recently concluded a run of shows across the UK - which included stops at the O2 Arena. They also appeared at Isle of Wight Festival earlier in the summer.

The group's setlist from the IOW Festival was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

Ouch

N Dubz vs Naa / Defeat You

Girls

Better Not Waste My Time

Strong Again

I Swear

Say It's Over

Papa Can You Hear Me?

Best Behaviour

So Alive

February

Wouldn't You

No Regrets

Number 1(Tinchy Stryder cover)

Playing With Fire