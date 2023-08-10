Kygo will headline a show at Gunnersbury Park

DJ Kygo will bring his signature brand of house music to London this weekend.

He will headline a huge outdoor show at Gunnersbury Park. Kygo is one of three artists playing gigs at the venue - including Limp Bizkit and N-Dubz.

Here's all you need to know

When is the Kygo show at Gunnersbury Park?

Kygo will headline a show at the outdoor space in London on Saturday, 12 August.

Where is Gunnersbury Park?

The address is: Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ.

It is located in the London Borough of Hounslow. The closest tube stations are Acton Town Tube Station (Piccadilly and District lines) and South Ealing Tube Station (Piccadilly line).

What time does Kygo's show at Gunnersbury Park start?

The event is due to begin at 2pm and will continue until 10.30pm. However there will be a support perform before Kygo will take to the stage.

Who are the support acts?

The full list of acts who are supporting Kygo at Gunnersbury Park are:

MK

SOFI TUKKER

Frank Walker

Can you get tickets?

The prices start at £52.80 for the Kygo show at Gunnersbury Park on 12 August. VIP packages cost as much as £121 each.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster - and GA tickets are all standing, due to it being an outdoor concert.

What could the setlist be?

Kygo's setlist for Gunnersbury Park is being kept underwraps. He has however appeared at festivals in Europe during the summer - including Lollapalooza in Paris and Stockholm.

His setlist for the show at Lollapalooza Paris on 22 July was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

The Way We Were(Opening)

First Time(Kygo & Ellie Goulding cover)

Forever Yours(Avicii cover)

Levels(Avicii cover)

Hot Stuff(Donna Summer cover)

Stargazing(with Justin Jesso)

Freeze(with Andrew Jackson)

Firestone(with Justin Jesso)

It Ain't Me(Kygo & Selena Gomez cover)

Freedom(with Zak Abel)

Love Me Now(with Zoe Wees)

Remind Me to Forget

Lose Somebody(with OneRepublic)

What's Love Got to Do With It(Graham Lyle cover)