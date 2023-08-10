Limp Bizkit will play a huge outdoor show in London this weekend

Limp Bizkit are back in the UK and will be headlining a concert at Gunnersbury Park.

The Nu Metal legends will be topping the bill for the show - which will also see Pendulum and many more perform. It is one of three concerts at the London park this weekend.

Here's all you need to know:

When is the Limp Bizkit show at Gunnersbury Park?

Limp Bizkit will headline a show at the outdoor space in London on Sunday, 13 August.

Where is Gunnersbury Park?

The address is: Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ.

It is located in the London Borough of Hounslow. The closest tube stations are Acton Town Tube Station (Piccadilly and District lines) and South Ealing Tube Station (Piccadilly line).

What time does Limp Bizkit's show at Gunnersbury Park start?

The event is due to begin at 2pm and will continue until 10.30pm. However there will be a full bill of support acts who will perform before Limp Bizkit will take to the stage.

Who are the support acts?

The full list of acts who are supporting Limp Bizkit at Gunnersbury Park are:

Pendulum

KennyHoopla

Joey Valence & Brae

Deijuvhs

What could Limp Bizkit's setlist be?

Limp Bizkit are keeping the setlist for the show at Gunnersbury Park underwraps. However they have been performing at festivals this summer and that could give a hint of what to expect.

The Nu Metal rockers performed at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, Iowa on Saturday, 5 August. The songs they played were as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

Out of Style

Dirty Rotten Bizkit

Hot Dog

Snacky Poo(Interlude)

Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)

Rawhide(Frankie Laine song) (Interlude)

My Way

Dad Vibes

My Generation

Livin' It Up

Nookie

Thieves(Ministry cover) (Short version)

Take a Look Around

Break Stuff

Can you get tickets?

The prices start at £66 for the Limp Bizkit show at Gunnersbury Park on 13 August. VIP packages cost as much as £110 each.