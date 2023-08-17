Connect music festival will return to Edinburgh at the end of August

Edinburgh is preparing for the return of Connect festival this month.

The Royal Highland Showgrounds will be taken over by music fans at the end of August as the popular event returns. It will see the likes of boygenius, Primal Scream and Fred Again.... headlining.

Originally launched in the mid-2000s, Connect festival returned in 2022. It is back for 2023 and also includes comedy, art and wellbeing.

Here's all you need to know:

When is Connect music festival?

The festival will run from Friday, 25 August to Sunday, 27 August in 2023.

The Connect musc festival was revived at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston last summer. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

Where is Connect festival?

It will take place at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh. The site is located on the western outskirts of the Scottish capital.

The full address is: Ingliston, Newbridge EH28 8NB.

Can you get tickets?

Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster and Connect festival's website. Single day tickets are still available for throughout the weekend and start at £74.25 each.

Two day tickets start at £135 - and include combinations of Friday and Saturday, Saturday and Sunday as well as Friday and Sunday. However if you want to go to all three days, tickets start at £182.55 each.

What is the lineup and headliners?

Primal Scream, Fred again... and boygenius are the three headline acts but there is plenty more to look forward to throughout the weekend.

When is the campsite open?

The festival campsite will be open from 2pm on Friday (25 August) to 11am on Monday (28 August).

The check in hours are as follows: