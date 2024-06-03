Cyndi Lauper has announced a farewell tour.

Cyndi Lauper will appear at Glastonbury Festival before starting her farewell tour in late 2024.

Iconic 80s artist Cyndi Lauper has announced a farewell tour. The ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ megastar will be hitting the road for one final hurrah and it includes a stop at Glastonbury Festival.

Fans will be able to celebrate the singer’s legendary career on dates throughout the fall. It is set to be Cyndi’s first major tour in a decade and includes stops across North America.

The 23 date tour will run from October to December and will bring the curtain down on her career as a touring artist. Cyndi will be joined by special guests - which have yet to be announced.

Here’s all you need to know:

When and where is Cyndi Lauper playing?

The ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ farewell tour will kick off in Canada in October. It follows an appearance at Glastonbury Festival, England, in the summer.

Cyndi confirmed the full list of dates on Monday, 3 June. She will play these dates and venues:

October

Fri 18 - Centre Ball, Montreal, QC

Sun 20 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Thurs 24 - Fox Theatre Detroit, Detroit, MI

Sat 26 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

Sun 27 - Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

Wed 30 - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

November

Fri 1 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Sun 3 - Schottenstein, Columbus, OH

Wed 6 - Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Fri 8 - Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

Sun 10 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Tue 12 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Thurs 14 - Moody Center, Austin, TX

Sat 16 - Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Tue 19 - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Wed 20 - Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Sat 23 - Intuit Arena, Inglewood, CA

Sun 24 - Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, CA

Tue 26 - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Sat 30 - Moda Center, Portland, OR

December

Sun 1 - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Wed 4 - Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Thurs 5 - United Center, Chicago, IL

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, 7 June, it has been confirmed. The sale will begin at 10am local time and tickets will be available from LiveNation.com.

Is there a pre-sale?

An artist pre-sale will take place from 10am local time on Tuesday, 4 June. Other pre-sales will follow over the coming days, prior to the general sale on Friday.

