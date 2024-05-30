Snow Patrol have announced a new tour. (Photo: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Snow Patrol will hit the road in 2025 in support of The Forest Is The Path.

Snow Patrol have announced their first album in six years and will be hitting the road for a huge tour in support of it. The Scottish rockers will be coming to arenas across the UK and Ireland in 2025, it has been confirmed.

The new album is the band’s first since it’s long-time drummer and bassist departed. The Forest Is The Path will be released in September of this year and the first single ‘The Beginning’ is available right now!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow Patrol will be playing shows in major venues in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and more. The tour will kick-off in January 2025 and continue through February.

Here’s all you need to know:

Snow Patrol announce new album

The Scottish rockers will be releasing The Forest Is The Path on 13 September of this year. It was announced following the debut of lead single ‘The Beginning’ on Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio 2 show on Wednesday (29 May).

It is the band’s first release since 2018’s Wildness, which narrowly missed out on hitting the top of the UK charts.

Full list of 2025 tour dates

Snow Patrol will be hitting the road next year in support of their latest album. It is the band’s first tour since the Wildness shows came to an end in 2022, having been disrupted by the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rockers will be coming to arenas across Europe, UK and Ireland, it has been confirmed. The band will play the following shows:

January 2025

30 - Olympia, Paris, France

February 2025

1 - The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

2 - MyTicket Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

4 - Zenith, Munich, Germany

5 - Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany

7 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, Germany

8 - Ziggo Dome, Amstedam, Netherlands

9 - Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

15 - The O2, London

16 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

18 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

19 - Connexion Live, Hull

21 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

22 - Co-Op Live, Manchester

25 - 3Arena, Dublin

27 - SSE Arena, Belfast

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Snow Patrol’s 2025 arena tour are due to go on general sale on Friday, 7 June. Fans will be able to purchase them from all major retailers - like Ticketmaster.

Is there a pre-sale?

Fans who are eager to not risk missing out on tickets for Snow Patrols shows in the UK and Ireland next year will be excited to hear that a pre-sale will be taking place ahead of the general sale. The pre-sale will start at 10am on Wednesday, 5 June, the band have announced.