You Me At Six, shortly headlining Slam Dunk Festival 2024, announce their farewell UK tour for 2025 - where are they playing and when can you get tickets?

After a career that spanned two decades, two UK number-one albums and perennial placements within the UK album and singles charts, post-hardcore group You Me At Six is bidding farewell as a group with their final UK tour in 2025.

The Surrey natives are to go on one more world tour shortly before saying goodbye to their legion of fans, with over a billion streams of their music on digital platforms and countless sold-out shows throughout their career.

“We want to celebrate this with as many of our fans as possible,” lead singer Josh Franceschi explains. We’ve put in the work for 2 decades and I want this band to be remembered for being one of the good ones that came in, did their f**king thing, and f**ked off before they got kicked out.”

“The final date at Wembley is 20 years to the day of our first band practice! That’s going to be really special. We have been fortunate and I’m looking forward to this final year. I’m just really having an amazing time.“

The group are shortly set to play their final UK festival set, taking to the stage at Slam Dunk Festival on May 25 2024 at Hatfield Park and May 26 at Leeds’ Temple Newsam as one of this year’s headliners.

Where are You Me At Six touring the UK in 2025?

Where can I get tickets to see You Me At Six for their farewell shows?

Presale tickets

Live Nation Presales will go on sale from 9am on May 30 2024 - to sign up to Live Nation to gain presale access, you can do so by visiting the promoter’s website.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for You Me At Six go on sale on May 31 2024 from 9am through Live Nation, You Me At Six’s website and Ticketmaster.

What could You Me At Six perform at their farewell shows?

At their most recent, non-acoustic show at Makuhari Messe Kokusai Tenjijou Hall 9-10-11, Chiba, Japan On March 16 2024, You Me At Six performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)