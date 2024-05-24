Radio 1's Big Weekend: Luton drivers warned of M1 delays due to festival featuring RAYE and Coldplay
BBC Radio 1 will be hosting some of music biggest starts in Luton this weekend, with acts such as RAYE, Coldplay and Sabrina Carpenter set to take to the stage. However, National Highways has warned drivers that delays on the nearby M1 are expected throughout the weekend.
A 50mph speed limit has been put in place between J10 and J13, which will significantly slow down traffic in order to deal with the high volume en-route to Luton. There is also another event, the Hertfordshire County Show, at J9 taking place this weekend also which may also impact traffic.
National Highways: East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “BBC R1’s Big Weekend event is in Luton today and the weekend. And Herts County show at J9 on the weekend. There's a 50mph limit on M1 J10-13, so allow extra time for your journey. There will be free recovery services in place.”
Radio 1’s Big Weekend takes place from Friday, May 24 until Sunday, May 26. Radio 1 J Greg James recently hailed the line-up for the 2024 festival as “one of the strongest” Big Weekend has ever had.
He said: "Genuinely, I've done a load of these, and I always think 'how is the next one going to be better' and they just are." With some of those big American artists, with Coldplay on the Sunday, Raye on the Saturday, she's had the most amazing year, Chase & Status on the Friday... I do think it's our strongest line up for many many years."
