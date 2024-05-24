Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As thousands of festival-goers are set to descend on Luton’s Stockwood Park, drivers on the M1 are being warned of possible delays.

BBC Radio 1 will be hosting some of music biggest starts in Luton this weekend, with acts such as RAYE, Coldplay and Sabrina Carpenter set to take to the stage. However, National Highways has warned drivers that delays on the nearby M1 are expected throughout the weekend.

A 50mph speed limit has been put in place between J10 and J13, which will significantly slow down traffic in order to deal with the high volume en-route to Luton. There is also another event, the Hertfordshire County Show, at J9 taking place this weekend also which may also impact traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways: East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “BBC R1’s Big Weekend event is in Luton today and the weekend. And Herts County show at J9 on the weekend. There's a 50mph limit on M1 J10-13, so allow extra time for your journey. There will be free recovery services in place.”

Radio 1’s Big Weekend takes place from Friday, May 24 until Sunday, May 26. Radio 1 J Greg James recently hailed the line-up for the 2024 festival as “one of the strongest” Big Weekend has ever had.