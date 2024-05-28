Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruce Springsteen has cancelled shows in France, Czech Republic and Italy

Bruce Springsteen has been forced to cancel a slew of tour dates over “vocal issues”. It comes after the rock icon brought his huge world tour back to the UK and Ireland.

The Born to Run rocker was caught in a “hellacious” storm during his show at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland last week. Following the wet and wild concert in the north east, Springsteen has cancelled the first in a run of shows on mainland Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US singer, 74, will be taking a break until mid-June on medical advice. Doctors have told the rock legend, who is known for his mammoth length shows, that he should not perform for 10 days.

Bruce Springsteen was forced to cancel shows in France, Czech Republic and Italy. Here’s all you need to know:

Which shows has Bruce Springsteen cancelled?

Bruce Springsteen

The rocker had to postpones his show in Marseille, France on Sunday, 25 May. He later also cancelled the gigs in Prague, Czech Republic on Tuesday, 28 May as well as concerts in Milan, Italy on Saturday, 1 June and Monday, 3 June.

The tour is due to resume in Madrid, Spain on 12 June, it has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why has Springsteen cancelled the shows?

He is suffering from “vocal issues” it has been confirmed. In a statement, Springsteen told his fans that doctors had advised a 10 day break.

In a post on his offical Instagram page, Bruce told fans that “further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next 10 days”. He also confirmed that “new dates for these shows will be announced shortly”.

The statement continued: “Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase.

“Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springsteen previously rescheduled dates last year in August in the US after being taken ill and over other issues cancelled planned concerts in March 2023. But despite reaching his mid-70s, the Boss still performs multi-hour shows and even played through a heavy downpour at the Stadium of Light.