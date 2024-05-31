Who was Djidja Cardoso? Singer dies aged 32 from suspected ketamine overdose
A folk singer has been found dead at her home after a suspected ketamine overdose.
Boi Garantido vocalist Djidja Cardoso was discovered by her family. A friend said that relatives had been trying to get hold of the 32-year-old for several hours on the phone before going into her home in Manaus, Brazil.
The Sun has reported that officials are conducting an autopsy as her cause of death is not yet confirmed - although the current theory is that she had taken the horse tranquiliser ketamine, which is often used as a recreational drug.
Cardoso saw most musical success between 2016 and 2020, but was also known for her streamed workouts and for opening the BelleFemme beauty salon in the Amazon region.
A post by her family on the salon’s Instagram page confirmed her death.
Cardoso had 65,000 social media followers on shared posts about the festivals she performed at with fans. Djidja was known as the "Little Girl of Boi Garantido", and when she performed at festivals and represented the “sinhazinha” or the “little sign of the guaranteed ox”, reports TimesNow News. The role comes from the tradition of boi-bumbá, and is part of Amazonian folklore.
