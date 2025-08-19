US rapper and singer Doechii has pulled out of All Points East festival in east London and two other music festivals.

The 27-year-old Florida-born artist is "no longer able to perform" at the Victoria Park festival on Saturday, All Points East said in a social media post. "We'd like to apologise to any disappointed fans and hope to welcome Doechii to All Points East in the future," the post said.

Doechii has also pulled out of Forwards Bristol festival on Sunday, with the organisers writing on social media: "We are very sad to announce that Doechii will not be performing at her upcoming shows." She has also cancelled her performance on Thursday at Rock en Seine in Paris.

No explanation has currently been given. No replacement has been announced in the line-up for All Points East festival, where Doechii was set to take the stage before Tyla and headliner Raye.

In their comments, All Points East added: “We are working very hard to see who might be able to perform in the slot vacated by Doechii at short notice, given the complex logistics required to advance a suitable show at a similar scale. We will update via our general comms as soon as we have any news.”

Doechii has not yet made a statement herself but fans have been left devastated.