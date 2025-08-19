The Originals Festival in Crystal Palace was cancelled on Sunday (17 August) with crowds asked to leave shortly before closing time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours on TikTok and X claimed that the Originals Festival at Crystal Palace Park was shut down due to a knife-related incident and a “security guard being stabbed”. However, the police have since confirmed they received no such reports.

One video posted online shows festivalgoers standing around in as an announcer shouts: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, it has become necessary to close the event early. Please return to your vehicles, or meeting points, and exit the site immediately."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival organisers, South Facing Festival, are yet to respond to these claims or clarify the situation. On X, one person suggested that a "stampede at the gates" led to the festival's closure, with reports of people being trampled.

Several videos have circulated online showing a rush of people at the festival. One user wrote on X: “The originals festival got cance;led yesterday as people stormed the main gate happen in crystal palace park.” A Met spokesperson said: "On Sunday, 17 August, Met Police officers assisted the organisers of an event in Crystal Palace Park.

"Cordons were put in place to ensure the safety of those leaving the area. No arrests were made."