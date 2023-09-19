Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dominic Fike will bring his Don't Stare at the Sun tour to the UK this week.

The pop star, who had a main role as Elliot in HBO's Euphoria season 2, will be playing shows at venues across the country in the coming days. It comes after the release of his second album Sunburn - which dropped on 7 July.

The album features tracks such as "Dancing in the Courthouse", "Ant Pile" and "Mona Lisa". The latter featured on the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Acrosss the Spider-Verse.

Fike's Don't Stare at the Sun tour will see him play shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London, He will start with a show at the O2 Academy in Glasgow.

Here's all you need to know:

When and where is Dominic Fike's Glasgow show?

He will kick-off the tour at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Tuesday, 19 September. The show is the first on the Don't Stare at the Sun UK tour.

The full address for the venue: 121 Eglinton St, Glasgow G5 9NT.

What time does Glasgow show start?

The doors will open at 7pm and the show will start following that.

How long is a Dominic Fike concert?

For his earlier shows on the Don't Stare at the Sun the exact set timings varied throughout the tour. But for reference, Fike's most recent show took place at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, KY on 30 August and during the gig he took to the stage at 8.50pm and performed until 10.20pm.

It was a set lasting 90 minutes (1 hour 30 mins). A prior show lasted 75 minutes.

Dominic Fike will finally make his way to UK venues later this year

What are the tour dates?

Dominic Fike's Don't Stare at the Sun tour will start with a show in Glasgow and will end with back-to-back nights in London. Here's the full list of tour dates:

19 September - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

20 September - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

22 September - O2 Academy, Birmingham

23 September - Eventim Apollo, London

24 September - Eventim Apollo, London

What could the setlist be?

Dominic Fike has yet to play a show in the UK - so his full setlist for the shows in Scotland and England is not yet confirmed. However the singer's North American leg of the Don't Stare at the Sun tour took place earlier in the year - concluding in Louisville, KY, on 30 August.

These prior shows give fans a clue of what to expect from the upcoming shows. Fike's most recent show was at Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, 30 August and he played the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:

How Much Is Weed?

Mama's Boy

Ant Pile

Double Negative (Skeleton Milkshake)

The Kiss of Venus(Paul McCartney cover)

Sick

Westcoast Collective

3 Nights

Superstar Sh*t

Sunburn

(Unknown) (Unreleased song)

Dark(Acoustic)

Come Here

Babydoll

Pasture Child

She Wants My Money

Frisky

Bodies

Mona Lisa

Phone Numbers

Politics & Violence

Why

There was no encore.

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster has issued warnings for all five shows on the UK tour - including the concert in Glasgow. There is a "low" availability of tickets for the gig at the O2 Academy on Tuesday night.

Fans wanting to get last minute tickets for the show in Glasgow are in luck as tickets are available from £42. But that is for unreserved seating in the upper balcony.

