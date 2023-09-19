Dominic Fike Glasgow door times: what time doors open at O2 Academy Glasgow?
Don't Stare at the Sun tour will come to O2 Academy Glasgow on 19 September
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dominic Fike's huge Don't Stare at the Sun tour is finally arriving in the UK this week.
He will kick-off the highly anticipated run of shows at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Tuesday (19 September) night. It will be followed by gigs in Manchester, Birmingham and London.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fike has been on tour during the summer in support of his second album Sunburn. The North American leg of the Don't Stare at the Sun came to an end on 30 August - after shows across the U.S and Canada, including stops in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.
The pop star played a starring role in the second series of HBO's hit show Euphoria.
For fans heading to the Dominic Fike show in Glasgow - here's what to expect from the setlist and a ticket update. But what time will the event start?
When do the doors open for the Glasgow show?
According to Live Nation's website, the doors will open at the O2 Academy Glasgow at 7pm on 19 September.