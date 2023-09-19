Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Skipton hotel owner who ran over bride-to-be’s mother cleared
3 men arrested after 16-year old stabbed to death
BBC removes some content featuring Russell Brand from platforms
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Dominic Fike Glasgow door times: what time doors open at O2 Academy Glasgow?

Don't Stare at the Sun tour will come to O2 Academy Glasgow on 19 September

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dominic Fike's huge Don't Stare at the Sun tour is finally arriving in the UK this week.

He will kick-off the highly anticipated run of shows at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Tuesday (19 September) night. It will be followed by gigs in Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Fike has been on tour during the summer in support of his second album Sunburn. The North American leg of the Don't Stare at the Sun came to an end on 30 August - after shows across the U.S and Canada, including stops in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

Most Popular

The pop star played a starring role in the second series of HBO's hit show Euphoria.

For fans heading to the Dominic Fike show in Glasgow - here's what to expect from the setlist and a ticket update. But what time will the event start?

When do the doors open for the Glasgow show?

According to Live Nation's website, the doors will open at the O2 Academy Glasgow at 7pm on 19 September.

Related topics:Live MusicTicketsLondonGlasgowBirminghamManchester