Five-time Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum global artist Drake has announced UK shows for 2025.

If you are a fan of Grammy-award winning global artist Drake, prepare to get very, very excited as he has announced UK shows for 2025 and they are sooner than you may think. In February 2025, it was announced that Canadian rapper Drake would be headlining all three nights of this year’s Wireless festival.

It has now been revealed that Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have announced UK and European dates this summer. Drake will be performing at the Wireless festival at London's Finsbury Park between July 11 and 13 and then his $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK will start at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on July 20 and 21, followed by performances on July 25 and July 26 at Manchester's Co-op Live arena.

To make things even more exciting, Drake will continue in Munich, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, before wrapping it up on Tuesday, September 23 in Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena. Drake fans will know that it is the rapper’s first return to Europe and the UK in six years, following his 2019 Assassination Vacation Tour.

Drake UK Tour 2025: Dates, venues and how to get tickets, Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images) | Getty Images

His Anita Max Win Tour which he undertook in Australia this February was sold out and during 2023 and 2024, he completed a sold-out 80-date It’s All A Blur Tour across North America, featuring special guests 21 Savage and J. Cole.

When will tickets be available for Drake’s UK tour 2025?

Tickets for the UK and EU shows will be available starting Wednesday, June 4 via presales. The general on sale will begin Friday, June 6 at Live Nation. Presale and on sale start times vary by market, check local listings for more info.

For those of you who are Mastercard holders, you have special access to presale tickets in Sweden, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Denmark and Italy. Presale starts at 12pm local on Wednesday June 4. Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the countries listed and the UK from Friday June 6 at 12pm local. Take a look at Priceless for more details.

Dates and venus

$OME $PECIAL $HOWS 4 UK 2025 DATES:

Sun Jul 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Mon Jul 21 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Fri Jul 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat Jul 26 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jul 30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thu Jul 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thu Aug 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Aug 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Aug 15 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sat Aug 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu Aug 21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Fri Aug 22 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Aug 24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Mon Aug 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri Aug 29 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Sat Aug 30 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Sun Sep 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Mon Sep 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Fri Sep 12 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Tue Sep 16 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Thu Sep 18 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Mon Sep 22 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Tue Sep 23 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena