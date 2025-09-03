It has just been announced that Ed Sheeran will be performing at Coventry’s football stadium in December.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Sheeran will be performing at Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday 5 December. The CBS Arena wrote on Instagram: “Ahead of the release of his new album Play, Ed Sheeran has announced a run of arena shows for December 2025. The upcoming shows will be a rare chance to see stadium-selling Ed Sheeran in more intimate venues ahead of his all-new Loop stadium tour.

“Pre-order Ed Sheeran’s new album ‘Play’ on CD or vinyl on Amazon.co.uk, by 7pm BST on Sunday 7 September and you’ll receive access to the planet.fans pre-sale. You then have until Monday 8 September to register for pre-sale tickets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Perfect’ singer will be releasing his eighth studio album in September this year, and dropped the album's first single, 'Azizam', on April 4. The 34-year-old officially revealed his title plans for his next album (and seemingly future releases too) during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2025.

It has just been announced that Ed Sheeran will be performing at Coventry’s football stadium in December. (Photo: Getty Images for TIME) | Getty Images for TIME

Ed Sheeran's next album, Play, will be released on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Teasing what fans can expect from Play, he revealed on social media in March: “This whole album is about being playful, explorative, and celebratory.” Play's tracklist is:

Opening Sapphire Azizam Old Phone Symmetry Camera A Little More In Other Words Slowly Don't Look Down The Vow For Always Heaven