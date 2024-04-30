Who Is Eloy Casagrande? Meet Slipknot's New Drummer and See the Set List from His First Show
We previously speculated about Slipknot’s mysterious billboards on the road to the Coachella Festival, alongside a website that many maggots thought was an indication of a 25th-anniversary tour.
Oh, but it was so much more than that.
As it turns out, the website offered tickets to a pre-tour show at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, California on April 25 2024 for a mere $9 - a nod to the number of members that are in the group. But with the departure of former drummer Jay Weinberg, shouldn’t that be $8 instead?
Well no, considering that the intimate performance acted as an introduction to the newest member of Slipknot, taking over drum duties from Weinberg and the late Joey Jordison. Keen-eyed and eared fans of Brazillian thrash group Sepultura already knew who was taking up those duties.
But having posted on social media a photo of themselves decked in their classic “Slipknot” attire, including red boilersuits and original masks, the band have officially confirmed Eloy Casagrande is their new drummer.
Who, you may ask? Read on and find out what he played during his first set with Slipknot.
Who is Eloy Casagrande?
Eloy Casagrande was born on January 29, 1991, in Santo André, São Paulo, Brazil and began playing drums at a young age and quickly demonstrated exceptional talent. His career took off when he won the Batuka International Drummer Fest in 2004 at the age of 13 and subsequently the Modern Drummer's Undiscovered Drummer Contest in 2005.
Casagrande is best known for his work with Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura. He joined the band in November 2011 and remained with them until February 2024. During his time with Sepultura, he recorded three albums and became known for his powerful and complex drumming style. He is also the second youngest member of Sepultura, with his replacement Greyson Nekrutman being 11 years his junior.
In addition to his work with Sepultura, Casagrande has been involved in other musical projects. He collaborated with power metal singer Andre Matos and post-hardcore/metalcore band Gloria. He also has a project called Casagrande & Hanysz with guitarist João Hansyz.
Eloy Casagrande discography
- 2009: “Mentalize” with Andre Matos
- 2010: “Landscape Revolution” with Aclla
- 2012: “(Re)Nascido” with Gloria
- 2013: “The Mediator Between Head and Hands Must Be the Heart” with Sepultura
- 2014: "Over Dee Moon" / "5 Years Thinking Outside Your Box" with Daniel Piquê
- 2017: “Machine Messiah” with Sepultura
- 2020: “Quadra” with Sepultura
- 2021: “SepulQuarta” with Sepultura
- 2024: “LIMINAL” with Casagrande & Hanysz
What did Eloy Casagrande play at his first show with Slipknot?
According to Setlist.FM, Eloy Casagrande performed the following songs during his first-ever set with Slipknot.
- People = S*it
- Eyeless
- Disasterpiece
- Before I Forget
- Custer
- Psychosocial
- The Heretic Anthem
- Unsainted
- Wait and Bleed
- Prosthetics
- Vermilion
- Duality
- Spit It Out
- Surfacing
