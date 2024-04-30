Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We previously speculated about Slipknot’s mysterious billboards on the road to the Coachella Festival, alongside a website that many maggots thought was an indication of a 25th-anniversary tour.

Oh, but it was so much more than that.

As it turns out, the website offered tickets to a pre-tour show at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, California on April 25 2024 for a mere $9 - a nod to the number of members that are in the group. But with the departure of former drummer Jay Weinberg, shouldn’t that be $8 instead?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well no, considering that the intimate performance acted as an introduction to the newest member of Slipknot, taking over drum duties from Weinberg and the late Joey Jordison. Keen-eyed and eared fans of Brazillian thrash group Sepultura already knew who was taking up those duties.

But having posted on social media a photo of themselves decked in their classic “Slipknot” attire, including red boilersuits and original masks, the band have officially confirmed Eloy Casagrande is their new drummer.

Who, you may ask? Read on and find out what he played during his first set with Slipknot.

Who is Eloy Casagrande?

Sepultura's Brazilian drummer Eloy Casagrande performs during the concert with the Brazilian Simphony Orchestra at the Main Stage of the Rock in Rio music festival at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 2, 2022

Eloy Casagrande was born on January 29, 1991, in Santo André, São Paulo, Brazil and began playing drums at a young age and quickly demonstrated exceptional talent. His career took off when he won the Batuka International Drummer Fest in 2004 at the age of 13 and subsequently the Modern Drummer's Undiscovered Drummer Contest in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casagrande is best known for his work with Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura. He joined the band in November 2011 and remained with them until February 2024. During his time with Sepultura, he recorded three albums and became known for his powerful and complex drumming style. He is also the second youngest member of Sepultura, with his replacement Greyson Nekrutman being 11 years his junior.

In addition to his work with Sepultura, Casagrande has been involved in other musical projects. He collaborated with power metal singer Andre Matos and post-hardcore/metalcore band Gloria. He also has a project called Casagrande & Hanysz with guitarist João Hansyz.

Eloy Casagrande discography

What did Eloy Casagrande play at his first show with Slipknot?

According to Setlist.FM, Eloy Casagrande performed the following songs during his first-ever set with Slipknot.