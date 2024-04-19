Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Slipknot have left their fanbase (maggots) questioning what the band have planned, as billboards bearing the band’s famous logo have appeared on a stretch of road leading to the Coachella Festival 2024.

The billboard reads “One Night Only,” followed by the Slipknot logo and then another message that reads “Long May You Die.” Fans of the group have reached out to Corey Taylor’s wife, Alicia, on social media to gather some more details.

When asked “Did you listen to the new Slipknot song?” Alicia replied: “I always hear the new music. I won’t talk about it though”. When asked if it was because of a non-disclosure agreement, she responded “Not me, but they know I have respect for their world,” she responded.”

While Slipknot have already announced a series of shows across North America, fans believe that the “one night only” event could be a performance of their debut album, “Slipknot,” from start to finish.

Released in 1999, the debut album from the Des Moines group turns 25 years old this year, and given the importance of the record not only for the band but for the metal scene also, there seems to be some smoke to this fire.

The banner on the advert promotes a website that is littered with with references to the band’s self-titled 1999 album, while also carrying the band’s upcoming live dates, and includes a note that the page was last updated on April 25 – next week.

Are Slipknot touring the United Kingdom in 2024?

Slipknot are indeed touring the United Kingdom later this year, however, at present all shows have sold out except for their second date at London’s The O2.