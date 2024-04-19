Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having announced a new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, today is finally the day Swifties have been waiting for: the release of Taylor Swift’s new studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Taking its name from a WhatsApp group titled “The Tortured Mens Department,” which featured Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, much has been discussed about the hidden meanings behind the album, which was released accompanied this morning by an additional 15 tracks - hats off to r/TaylorSwift about a secret release, though it wasn’t “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)”

But as Taylor Swift makes more records, becoming the most pre-saved artist in Spotify history after the release of “The Tortured Poets Society,” there are some of us who didn’t go out and pre-order a physical version - nor have we access to her pop-up exhibition at The Grove in Los Angeles.

So NationalWorld has taken a look at what the complete set of lyrics are for “The Tortured Poets Department,” including who produced each track, and the runtimes of each song (for those out there thinking of adding some songs to your weekend DJ set). Credit to Genius for the information, and be warned - there’s more than enough swearing on the album to warrant some parental guidance.

Taylor Swift: The Tortured Poets Department - album lyrics and production credits

1: Fortnight (featuring Post Malone) (3:48)

(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

I was supposed to be sent away

But they forgot to come and get me

I was a functioning alcoholic

'Til nobody noticed my new aesthetic

All of this to say, I hope you're okay

But you're the reason

And no one here's to blame

But what about your quiet treason?

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

And for a fortnight there we were forever running

'Til you sometimes ask about the weather

Now you're in my backyard turned into good neighbors

Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Post Malone, Post Malone]

All my mornings are Mondays stuck in an endless February

I took the miracle move on drug, the effects were temporary

And I love you, it's ruining my life

I love you, it's ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, but I touched you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Post Malone]

And for a fortnight there we were forever running

'Til you sometimes ask about the weather

Now you're in my backyard, turned into good neighbors

Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her

And for a fortnight there we were together running

'Til you sometimes come and tug my sweater

Now you're at the mailbox turned into good neighbors

My husband is cheating, I wanna kill him

[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Taylor Swift & Post Malone]

I love you, it's ruining my life

I love you, it's ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, I touched you

I love you, it's ruining my life

I love you, it's ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, I touched you

[Verse 3: Post Malone, Post Malone & Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift]

Thought of calling ya, but you won't pick up

'Nother fortnight lost in America

Move to Florida, buy the car you want (Car you want)

But it won't start up 'til you touch, touch, touch me

Thought of calling ya, but you won't pick up

'Nother fortnight lost in America

Move to Florida, buy the car you want

But it won't start up 'til I touch, touch, touch you

2: The Tortured Poets Society (4:53)

(Produced by Taylor Swift and Jack Antanoff)

[Verse 1]

You left your typewriter at my apartment

Straight from the tortured poets department

I think some things I never say

Like, "Who uses typewriters anyway?"

But you're in self-sabotage mode

Throwing spikes down on the road

But I've seen this episode and still love the show

Who else decodes you?

[Chorus]

And who's gonna hold you?

Like me

And who's gonna know you?

If not me

I laughed in your face and said, "You're not Dylan Thomas, I'm not Patti Smith

This ain't the Chelsea Hotel, we'rе modern idiots"

And who's gonna hold you?

Like me

[Post-Chorus]

Nobody

No-f***ing-body

Nobody

[Verse 2]

You smokеd then ate seven bars of chocolate

We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist

I scratch your head, you fall asleep

Like a tattooed golden retriever

But you awaken with dread

Pounding nails in your head

But I've read this one where you come undone

I chose this cyclone with you

[Chorus]

And who's gonna hold you?

Like me (Who's gonna hold you?)

And who's gonna know you? (Who's gonna hold you?)

Like me

I laughed in your face and said, "You're not Dylan Thomas, I'm not Patti Smith

This ain't the Chelsea Hotel, we're modern idiots"

And who's gonna hold you?

Like me (Who's gonna hold you?)

No, nobody (Who's gonna hold you?)

No-f***ing-body (Who's gonna hold you?)

Nobody (Who's gonna hold you?)

[Bridge]

Sometimes I wonder if you're gonna screw this up with me

But you told Lucy you'd kill yourself if I ever leave

And I had said that to Jack about you so I felt seen

Everyone we know understands why it's meant to be

Because we're crazy

So tell me who else is gonna love you? Like me

At dinner you take my ring off my middle finger and put it on the one people put wedding rings on

And that's the closest I've come to my heart exploding

[Chorus]

Who's gonna hold you? Me

Who's gonna know you? Me

And you're not Dylan Thomas, I'm not Patti Smith

This ain't the Chelsea Hotel, we're two idiots

Who's gonna hold you?

Who's gonna hold you?

Who's gonna hold you?

Who's gonna hold you?

Who's gonna hold you?

Who's gonna hold you?

Who's gonna hold you?

Who's gonna hold you?

Gonna know you?

[Outro]

You left your typewriter at my apartment

Straight from the tortured poets department

Who else decodes you?

3: My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys (3:23)

(Produced by Taylor Swift and Jack Antanoff)

[Verse 1]

Oh, here we go again

The voices in his head

Called the rain to end our days of wild

The sickest army doll

Purchased at the mall

Rivulets descend my plastic smile

[Pre-Chorus]

But you should've seen him when he first got me

[Chorus]

My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I'm queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

'Cause it fit too right, puzzle pieces in the dead of night

I should've known it was a matter of time, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

My boy only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh

[Verse 2]

There was a litany of reasons why

We could've playеd for keeps this time

I know I'm just repeating mysеlf

Put me back on my shelf

But first, pull the string

And I'll tell you that he runs

Because he loves me (He loves me)

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause you should've seen him when he first saw me

[Chorus]

My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I'm queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

'Cause I knew too much, there was danger in the heat of my touch

He saw forever so he smashed it up, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

My boy (My boy), only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh

[Bridge]

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

Once I fix me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

He's gonna miss me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

Once I fix me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

He's gonna miss me

[Outro]

Just say when, I'd play again

He was my best friend

Down at the sandlot

I felt more when we played pretend

Than with all the Kens

'Cause he took me out of my box (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Stole my tortured heart (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Left all these broken parts (Oh-oh)

Told me I'm better off (Oh-oh)

But I'm not (Oh-oh)

I'm not

I'm not

4: Down Bad (4:21)

(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)

[Verse 1]

Did you really beam me up?

In a cloud of sparkling dust

Just to do experiments on

Tell me I was the chosen one

Showed me that this world is bigger than us

Then sent me back where I came from

[Pre-Chorus]

For a moment I knew cosmic love

[Chorus]

Now I'm down bad, crying at the gym

Everything comes out teenage petulance

"f**k it if I can't have him"

"I might just die, it would make no difference"

Down bad, waking up in blood

Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up

f**k it if I can't have us

I might just not get up

I might stay down bad

f**k it if I can't have him

Down bad

f**k it if I can't have him

[Verse 2]

Did you take all my old clothes?

Just to leave me here naked and alone

In a field in my same old town

That somehow seems so hollow now

They'll say I'm nuts if I talk about

The existence of you

[Pre-Chorus]

For a moment, I was heavenstruck

[Chorus]

Now I'm down bad, crying at the gym

Everything comes out teenage petulance

"f**k it if I can't have him"

"I might just die, it would make no difference"

Down bad, waking up in blood

Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up

f**k it if I can't have us

I might just not get up

I might stay down bad (Like I lost my twin)

f**k it if I can't have him (Down bad)

Down bad (Waving at the ship)

f**k it if I can't have him

[Bridge]

I loved your hostile take-overs

Encounters closer and closer

All your indecent exposures

How dare you say that it's–

I'll build you a fort on some planet

Where they can all understand it

How dare you think it's romantic

Leaving me safe and stranded?

'Cause f**k it, I was in love

So f**k you if I can't have us

'Cause f**k it, I was in love

[Chorus]

Now I'm down bad, crying at the gym

Everything comes out teenage petulance

"f**k it if I can't have him"

"I might just die, it would make no difference"

Down bad, waking up in blood

Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up

f**k it if I can't have us

I might just not get up

I might stay down bad (Like I lost my twin)

f**k it if I can't have him (Down bad)

Down bad (Waving at the ship)

f**k it if I can't have him

[Outro]

Like I lost my twin

f**k it if I can't have him

Down bad (Waving at the ship)

f**k it if I can't have him

5: So Long London (4:22)

(Produced by Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift)

[Intro]

So (so) long (long), Lon (lon) don (don)

So (so) long (long), Lon (lon) don (don)

So (so) long (long), Lon (lon) don (don)

[Verse 1]

I saw in my mind ferry lights through the mist

I kept calm and carried the weight of the rift

Pulled him in tighter each time he was drifting away

My spine split from carrying us up the hill

Wet through my clothes, weary bones caught the chill

I stopped trying to make him laugh, stopped trying to drill the safe

[Chorus]

Thinking how much sad did you think I had, did you think I had in me?

Oh the tragedy

So long, London

You'll find someone

[Verse 2]

I didn't opt in to be your odd man out

I founded the club she's heard great things about

I left all I knew, you left me at the house by the Hеath

I stopped CPR, after all it's no use

Thе spirit was gone, we would never come to

And I'm p***ed off you let me give you all that youth for free

[Chorus]

For so long, London

Stitches undone

Two graves, one gun

I'll find someone

[Verse 3]

And you say I abandoned the ship, but I was going down with it

My white knuckle dying grip holding tight to your quiet resentment

And my friends said it isn't right to be scared

Every day old love affair, every breath feels like rarest air

When you're not sure if he wants to be there

[Bridge]

So how much sad did you think I had, did you think I had in me?

How much tragedy?

Just how low did you think I'd go 'fore I'd self implode?

'Fore I'd have to go be free?

You swore that you loved me but where were the clues?

I died on the altar waiting for the proof

You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days

And I'm just getting color back into my face

I'm just mad as hell 'cause I loved this place for

[Outro]

So long, London

Had a good run

A moment of warm sun

But I'm not the one

So long, London

Stitches undone

Two graves, one gun

You'll find someone

6: But Daddy I Love Him (5:40)

(Produced by Aaron Dessner, Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)

[Verse 1]

I forget how the west was won

I forget if this was ever fun

I just learned these people only raise you

To cage you

Sarahs and Hannahs in their Sunday best

Clutchin' their pearls sighing, "What a mess"

I just learned these people try and save you

'Cause they hate you

[Pre-Chorus]

Too high a horse for a simple girl

To rise above it

They slammed the door on my whole world

The one thing I wanted

[Chorus]

Now I'm running with my dress unbuttoned

Scrеamin', "But, daddy, I love him"

I'm having his baby

No, I'm not, but you should see your faces

I'm telling him to floor it through thе fences

No, I'm not coming to my senses

I know it's crazy

But he's the one I want

[Verse 2]

Dutiful daughter, all my plans were laid

Tendrils tucked into a woven braid

Growing up precocious sometimes means not growing up at all

He was chaos, he was revelry

Bedroom eyes like a remedy

Soon enough the elders had convened down at the city hall

[Pre-Chorus]

"Stay away from her," the saboteurs

Protested too much

Lord knows the words we never heard

Just screeching tires of true love

[Chorus]

And I'm running with my dress unbuttoned

Screaming, "But daddy I love him"

I'm having his baby

No, I'm not, but you should see your faces

I'm telling him to floor it through the fences

No, I'm not coming to my senses

I know it's crazy

But he's the one I want

I'll tell you something right now

I'd rather burn my whole life down

Than listen to one more second of all this bitchin' and moanin'

I'll tell you something 'bout my good name

It's mine alone to disgrace

I don't cater to all these vipers dressed in empath's clothing

[Bridge]

God save the most judgmental creeps

Who say they want what's best for me

Sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I'll never see

Thinking it can change the beat of my heart when he touches me

And counteract the chemistry

And undo the destiny

You ain't gotta pray for me

Me and my wild boy, and all of this wild joy

If all you want is gray for me

Then it's just white noise, then it's just my choice

[Verse 3]

There's a lot of people in town that I bestow upon my fakest smiles

Scandal does funny things to pride but brings lovers closer

We came back when the heat died down

Went to my parents and they came around

All the wine moms are still holding out

But f**k 'em, it's over

[Chorus]

Now I'm dancing in my dress in the sun and

Even my daddy just loves him

I'm his lady

And oh my God, you should see your faces

Time, doesn't it give some perspective

And no, you can't come to the wedding

I know it's crazy, but he's the one I love

I'll tell you something right now

You ain't gotta pray for me

Me and my wild boy, and all of this wild joy

(It was chaos, it was revelry)

It's all you want is gray for me

Then it's just white noise, it's my choice

[Outro]

Screamin', "But, daddy, I love him"

I'm having his baby

No, I'm not

But you should see your faces

And oh my God, you should see your faces

It was chaos, it was revelry

7: Fresh Out The Slammer (3:30)

(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)

[Chorus]

Now pretty baby

I'm running back home to you

Fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to

(Fresh out the slammer, oh)

[Verse 1]

Another summer, taking cover, rolling thunder

He don't understand me

Splintered back in winter, silent dinners, bitter

He was with her in dreams

Gray and blue and fights and tunnels

Handcuffed to the spell I was under

For just one hour of sunshine

Years of labor, locks and ceilings

In the shade of how he was feeling

But it's gonna be alright, I did my time

[Chorus]

Now pretty baby

I'm running back home to you

Frеsh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to

(Frеsh out the slammer, oh)

[Verse 2]

Camera flashes, welcome bashes

Get the matches, toss the ashes off the ledge

As I said in my letters, now that I know better

I will never lose my baby again

My friends tried, but I wouldn't hear it

Watched me daily disappearing

For just one glimpse of his smile

All those nights you kept me goin'

Swirled you into all of my poems

Now we're at the starting line, I did my time

[Chorus]

Now pretty baby

I'm runnin'

[Outro]

To the house where you still wait up and that porch light gleams (Gleams)

To the one who says I'm the girl of his American dreams

And no matter what I've done, it wouldn't matter anyway

Ain't no way I'm gonna screw up, now that I know what's at stake here

At the park where we used to sit on children's swings

Wearing imaginary rings

But it's gonna be alright, I did my time

8: Florida!!! (featuring Florence + The Machine) (3:35)

(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too

They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true

And my friends all smell like weed or little babies

And the city reeks of driving myself crazy

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

Little did you know your home's really only

A town you're just a guest in

So you work your life away just to pay

For a time-share down in Destin

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Florida

Can I use you up?

[Verse 2: Florence Welch]

The hurricane with my name when it came

I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away

Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine

Well, mе and my ghosts, we had a hell of a time

Yеs, I'm haunted, but I'm feeling just fine

All my girls got their lace and their crimes

And your cheating husband disappeared

Well, no one asks any questions here

[Verse 3: Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]

So I did my best to lay to rest

All of the bodies that have ever been on my body

And in my mind, they sink into the swamp

Is that a bad thing to say in a song?

[Pre-Chorus: Florence Welch]

Little did you know your home's really only

The town you'll get arrested

So you pack your life away just to wait out

The S**tstorm back in Texas

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Florida

Can I use you up?

[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]

I need to forget, so take me to Florida

I've got some regrets, I'll bury them in Florida

Tell me I'm despicable, say it's unforgivable

At least the dolls are beautiful, f**k me up, Florida

I need to forget, so take me to Florida

I've got some regrets, I'll bury them in Florida

Tell me I'm despicable, say it's unforgivable

What a crash, what a rush, f**k me up, Florida

It's one hell of a drug

It's one hell of a drug

Love left me like this and I don't want to exist

So take me to Florida

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Florence Welch]

Little did you know your home's really only

A town you're just a guest in (Florida)

So you work your life away just to pay

For a time-share down in Destin (Take me to Florida)

Little did you know your home's really only

The town you'll get arrested (Florida)

So you pack your life away just to wait out

The S**tstorm back in Texas

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

(Take me to) Florida

Can I use you up?

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Florida

Go on, f**k me up

9: Guilty As Sin? (4:13)

(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)

[Intro]

Drowning in the Blue Nile

He sent me "Downtown Lights"

I hadn't heard it in a while

My boredom's bone deep

This cage was once just fine

Am I allowed to cry?

[Verse 1]

I dream of cracking locks

Throwing my life to the wolves or the ocean rocks

Crashing into him tonight, he's a paradox

I'm seeing visions

Am I bad, or mad, or wise?

[Chorus]

What if he's written "Mine" on my upper thigh only in my mind?

One slip and falling back into the hedge maze

Oh, what a way to die

I keep recalling things we never did

Messy top lip kiss

How I long for our tryst

Without ever touching his skin

How can I be guilty as sin?

[Verse 2]

I keep these longings lockеd

In lower case inside a vault

Somеone told me, "There's no such thing as bad thoughts, only your actions talk"

These fatal fantasies giving way to labored breath taking all of me

We've already done it in my head

If it's make believe

Why does it feel like a vow

We'll both uphold somehow?

[Chorus]

What if he's written "Mine" on my upper thigh only in my mind?

One slip and falling back into the hedge maze

Oh, what a way to die

My bed sheets are ablaze

I screamed his name

Building up like waves crashing over my grave

Without ever touching his skin

How can I be guilty as sin?

[Bridge]

What if I roll the stone away?

They're gonna crucify me anyway

What if the way you hold me is actually what's holy?

If long suffering propriety is what they want from me

They don't know how you've haunted me so stunningly

I choose you and me, religiously

[Chorus]

What if he's written "Mine" on my upper thigh only in my mind?

One slip and I'm falling back into the hedge maze

Oh, what a way to die

I keep recalling things we never did

Messy top lip kiss

How I long for our tryst

Without ever touching his skin

How can I be guilty as sin?

[Outro]

He sent me “Downtown Lights”

I hadn't heard it in a while

Am I allowed to cry?

10: Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me? (5:34)

(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)

[Verse 1]

The who's who of who's that is poised for the attack

But my bare hands paved their paths

You don't get to tell me about sad

[Pre-Chorus]

If you wanted me dead you should've just said

Nothing makes me feel more alive

[Chorus]

So I leap from the gallows and I levitate down your street

Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream

"Who’s afraid of little old me?"

You should be

[Verse 2]

The scandal was contained

The bullet had just grazed

At all costs, keep your good name

You don't get to tell me you feel bad

[Pre-Chorus]

Is it a wonder I broke?

Let's hear one morе joke

Then we could all just laugh until I cry

[Chorus]

So I lеap from the gallows and I levitate down your street

Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream

"Who's afraid of little old me?"

[Post-Chorus]

I was tame, I was gentle 'til the circus life made me mean

Don't you worry folks, we took out all her teeth

Who's afraid of little old me?

Well, you should be (You should be)

You should be

You should be (You should be)

You should be (You should be)

You should be

[Bridge]

So tell me everything is not about me, but what if it is?

Then say they didn't do it to hurt me, but what if they did?

I wanna snarl and show you just how disturbed this has made me

You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me

So all you kids can sneak into my house with all the cobwebs

I'm always drunk on my own tears, isn't that what they all said?

That I'll sue you if you step on my lawn

That I'm fearsome, and I'm wretched and I'm wrong

Put narcotics into all of my songs

And that's why you're still singing along

[Chorus]

So I leap from the gallows and I levitate down your street

Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream

"Who’s afraid of little old me?"

[Post-Chorus]

I was tame, I was gentle 'til the circus life made me mean

Don't you worry folks we took out all her teeth

Who's afraid of little old me?

Well you should be (You should be)

You should be

You should be (You should be)

You should be (You should be)

You should be

[Outro]

'Cause you lured me and you hurt me and you taught me

You caged me and then you called me crazy (Crazy)

I am what I am 'cause you trained me (Trained me)

So who's afraid of me? (So who's afraid of me)

Who's afraid of little old me? (Who's afraid of little old me)

Who's afraid of little old me?

11: I Can Fix Him (No I Can) (2:36)

(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)

[Verse 1]

The smoke cloud billows out his mouth like a freight train through a small town

The jokes that he told across the bar were revolting and far too loud

[Chorus]

They shake their heads saying, "God, help her" when I tell 'em he's my man

But your good lord doesn't need to lift a finger

I can fix him, no, really, I can

And only I can

[Verse 2]

The dopamine races through his brain on a six-lane Texas highway

His hands so calloused from his pistol softly traces hearts on my face

And I could see it from a mile away

A perfect case for my certain skill set

He had a halo of the highest gradе

He just hadn't met me yеt

[Chorus]

They shake their heads saying, "God, help her" when I tell 'em he's my man

But your good lord doesn't need to lift a finger

I can fix him, no, really, I can

And only I can

[Bridge]

Good boy, that's right

Come close

I'll show you Heaven if you'll be an angel, all mine

Trust me, I can handle me a dangerous man

No really, I can

[Chorus]

They shook their heads saying, "God, help her" when I told 'em he's my man (I told them he's my man)

But your good lord didn't need to lift a finger

I can fix him, no, really, I can (No, really, I can)

Woah, maybe I can't

12: loml (4:37)

(Produced by Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift)

[Verse 1]

Who's gonna stop us from waltzing back into rekindled flames

If we know the steps anyway

We embroidered the memories of the time I was away

Stitching, "We were just kids, babe"

I said, "I don't mind, it takes time"

I thought I was better safe than starry-eyed

I felt a glow like this, never before and never since

[Chorus]

If you know it in one glimpse, it's legendary

You and I go from one kiss to getting married

Still alivе, killing time at the cemеtery

Never quite buried

[Post-Chorus]

And your suit and tie, in the nick of time

You low-down boy, you stand-up guy

Holy ghost, you told me I'm the love of your life

You said I'm the love of your life

About a million times

[Verse 2]

Who's gonna tell me the truth when you blew in with the winds of fate

And told me I reformed you

When your impressionist paintings of heaven turned out to be fakes

Well, you took me to hell too

And all at once, the ink bleeds

A con man sells a fool a "get love quick" scheme

I felt a hole like this, never before and ever since

[Chorus]

If you know it in one glimpse, it's legendary

What we thought was for all time was momentary

Still alive, killing time at the cemetery

Never quite buried

[Post-Chorus]

You cinephile in black and white

All those plot twists and dynamite

Mr. Steal-Your-Girl, then make her cry

Said I'm the love of your life

[Bridge]

You S**t-talked me under the table

Talking rings and talking cradles

I wish I could unrecall

How we almost had it all

Dancing phantoms on the terrace

Are they second-hand embarrassed

That I can't get out of bed

'Cause something counterfeit's dead

It was legendary

It was momentary

It was unnecessary

Should've let it stay buried

[Chorus]

Oh, what a valiant roar

What a bland goodbye

The coward claimed he was a lion

I'm combing through the braids of lies

I'll never leave, never mind

Our field of dreams engulfed in fire

Your arson's match, your somber eyes

And I'll still see until I die

You're the loss of my life

13: I Can Do It With A Broken Heart (3:38)

(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)

[Verse 1]

I can read your mind

She's having the time of her life

There in her glittering prime

The lights refract sequin stars off her silhouette every night

I can show you lies

(One, two, three, four)

[Chorus]

'Cause I'm a real tough kid

I can handle my S**t

They said, "Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it" and I did

Lights, camera, bitch, smile

Even when you wanna die

He said he'd love me all his life

But that life was too short

Breaking down, I hit the floor

All the piеces of me shatterеd as the crowd was chanting "more"

I was grinnin' like I'm winnin'

I was hitting my marks

'Cause I can do it with a broken heart (One, two, three)

[Post-Chorus]

I'm so depressed, I act like it's my birthday, every day

I'm so obsessed with him, but he avoids me, like the plague

I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it's an art

You know you're good when you can even do it with a broken heart

[Verse 2]

I can hold my breath

I've been doing it since he left

I keep finding his things in drawers

Crucial evidence, I didn't imagine the whole thing

I'm sure I can pass this test

(One, two, three, four)

[Chorus]

'Cause I'm a real tough kid

I can handle my S**t

They said, "Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it" and I did

Lights, camera, bitch, smile

In stilettos for miles

He said he'd love me for all time

But that time was quite short

Breaking down, I hit the floor

All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting "more"

I was grinnin' like I'm winnin'

I was hitting my marks

'Cause I can do it with a broken heart

(One, two, three, four)

[Post-Chorus]

I'm so depressed, I act like it's my birthday, every day

I'm so obsessed with him, but he avoids me, like the plague (He avoids me like the plague)

I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it's an art (It's an art)

You know you're good when you can even do it with a broken heart

[Outro]

You know you're good when you can even do it with a broken heart

You know you're good

Good

'Cause I'm miserable (Haha)

And nobody even knows

Try and come for my job

14: The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived (4:05)

(Produced by Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift)

[Verse 1]

Was any of it true?

Gazing at me starry-eyed

In your Jehovah's Witness suit

Who the f**k was that guy?

You tried to buy some pills

From a friend of friends of mine

They just ghosted you

Now you know what it feels like

[Chorus]

And I don't even want you back, I just want to know

If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal

And I don't miss what we had, but could someone give

A message to the smallest man who ever lived?

[Verse 2]

You hung me on your wall

Stabbed me with your push pins

In public, showed me off

Then sank in stoned oblivion

'Cause once your queen had come

You'd treat her likе an also-ran

You didn't measure up

In any measurе of a man

[Chorus]

And I don't even want you back, I just want to know

If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal

And I don't miss what we had, but could someone give

A message to the smallest man who ever lived?

[Verse 3]

Were you sent by someone

Who wanted me dead?

Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed?

Were you writing a book?

Were you a sleeper cell spy?

In fifty years will all this be declassified?

And you'll confess why you did it

And I'll say, "Good riddance"

'Cause it wasn't sexy once it wasn't forbidden

I would've died for your sins

Instead I just died inside

And you deserve prison, but you won't get time

You'll slide into inboxes and slip through the bars

You crashed my party and your rental car

You said normal girls were "boring"

But you were gone by the morning

You kicked out the stage lights, but you're still performing

And in plain sight you hid

But you are what you did

And I'll forget you, but I'll never forgive

The smallest man who ever lived

15: The Alchemy (3:16)

(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)

[Verse 1]

This happens once every few lifetimes

These chemicals hit me like white wine

What if I told you I'm back?

The hospital was a drag

Worst sleep that I ever had

I circled you on a map

I haven't come around in so long

But I'm coming back so strong

[Chorus]

So when I touch down

Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team

Ditch the clowns, get the crown

Baby, I'm the one to be

'Cause the sign on your heart

Said it's still reserved for me

Honestly, who are we to fight thе alchemy?

[Verse 2]

Hey, you, what if I told you we'rе cool?

That child's play back in school

Is forgiven under my rule

I haven't come around in so long

But I'm making a comeback to where I belong

[Chorus]

So when I touch down

Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team

Ditch the clowns, get the crown

Baby, I'm the one to be

'Cause the sign on your heart

Said it's still reserved for me

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

[Post-Chorus]

These blokes warm the benches

We've been on a winning streak

He jokes that "It's heroin, but this time with an E"

'Cause the sign on your heart

Said it's still reserved for me

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

[Bridge]

Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads

Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said

"There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league"

Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me

[Chorus]

Touch down

Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team

Ditch the clowns, get the crown

Baby, I'm the one to be

'Cause the sign on your heart

Said it's still reserved for me

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

[Post-Chorus]

These blokes warm the benches

We've been on a winning streak

He jokes that "It's heroin, but this time with an E"

'Cause the sign on your heart

Said it's still reserved for me

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

[Outro]

This happens once every few lifetimes

These chemicals hit me like white wine

16: Clara Bow (3:36)

(Produced by Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift)

[Verse 1]

You look like Clara Bow

In this light, remarkable

All your life, did you know

You'd be picked like a rose?

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm not trying to exaggerate

But I think I might die if it happened

Die if it happened to me

No one in my small town thought I'd see the lights of Manhattan

[Chorus]

This town is fake but you're the real thing

Breath of fresh air through smoke rings

Take the glory, give everything

Promise to be dazzling

[Verse 2]

You look like Stevie Nicks in '75

The hair and lips

The crowd goes wild at her fingertips

Half moonshinе, a full eclipse

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm not trying to exaggеrate

But I think I might die if I made it, die if I made it

No one in my small town thought I'd meet these suits in LA

They all want to say

[Chorus]

This town is fake but you're the real thing

Breath of fresh air through smoke rings

Take the glory, give everything

Promise to be dazzling

[Verse 3]

The crown is stained, but you're the real queen

Flesh and blood amongst war machines

You're the new god we're worshipping

Promise to be dazzling

[Bridge]

Beauty is a beast that roars down on all fours demanding more

Only when your girlish glow flickers just so

Do they let you know?

It's hell on earth to be heavenly

Them's the brakes, they don't come gently

[Outro]

You look like Taylor Swift

In this light, we're loving it

You've got edge, she never did