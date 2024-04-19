The Tortured Poets Department: all the lyrics, song times and producer credits for Taylor Swift’s new album
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having announced a new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, today is finally the day Swifties have been waiting for: the release of Taylor Swift’s new studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”
Taking its name from a WhatsApp group titled “The Tortured Mens Department,” which featured Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, much has been discussed about the hidden meanings behind the album, which was released accompanied this morning by an additional 15 tracks - hats off to r/TaylorSwift about a secret release, though it wasn’t “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)”
But as Taylor Swift makes more records, becoming the most pre-saved artist in Spotify history after the release of “The Tortured Poets Society,” there are some of us who didn’t go out and pre-order a physical version - nor have we access to her pop-up exhibition at The Grove in Los Angeles.
So NationalWorld has taken a look at what the complete set of lyrics are for “The Tortured Poets Department,” including who produced each track, and the runtimes of each song (for those out there thinking of adding some songs to your weekend DJ set). Credit to Genius for the information, and be warned - there’s more than enough swearing on the album to warrant some parental guidance.
Taylor Swift: The Tortured Poets Department - album lyrics and production credits
1: Fortnight (featuring Post Malone) (3:48)
(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)
[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
I was supposed to be sent away
But they forgot to come and get me
I was a functioning alcoholic
'Til nobody noticed my new aesthetic
All of this to say, I hope you're okay
But you're the reason
And no one here's to blame
But what about your quiet treason?
[Chorus: Taylor Swift]
And for a fortnight there we were forever running
'Til you sometimes ask about the weather
Now you're in my backyard turned into good neighbors
Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her
[Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Post Malone, Post Malone]
All my mornings are Mondays stuck in an endless February
I took the miracle move on drug, the effects were temporary
And I love you, it's ruining my life
I love you, it's ruining my life
I touched you for only a fortnight
I touched you, but I touched you
[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Post Malone]
And for a fortnight there we were forever running
'Til you sometimes ask about the weather
Now you're in my backyard, turned into good neighbors
Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her
And for a fortnight there we were together running
'Til you sometimes come and tug my sweater
Now you're at the mailbox turned into good neighbors
My husband is cheating, I wanna kill him
[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Taylor Swift & Post Malone]
I love you, it's ruining my life
I love you, it's ruining my life
I touched you for only a fortnight
I touched you, I touched you
I love you, it's ruining my life
I love you, it's ruining my life
I touched you for only a fortnight
I touched you, I touched you
[Verse 3: Post Malone, Post Malone & Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift]
Thought of calling ya, but you won't pick up
'Nother fortnight lost in America
Move to Florida, buy the car you want (Car you want)
But it won't start up 'til you touch, touch, touch me
Thought of calling ya, but you won't pick up
'Nother fortnight lost in America
Move to Florida, buy the car you want
But it won't start up 'til I touch, touch, touch you
2: The Tortured Poets Society (4:53)
(Produced by Taylor Swift and Jack Antanoff)
[Verse 1]
You left your typewriter at my apartment
Straight from the tortured poets department
I think some things I never say
Like, "Who uses typewriters anyway?"
But you're in self-sabotage mode
Throwing spikes down on the road
But I've seen this episode and still love the show
Who else decodes you?
[Chorus]
And who's gonna hold you?
Like me
And who's gonna know you?
If not me
I laughed in your face and said, "You're not Dylan Thomas, I'm not Patti Smith
This ain't the Chelsea Hotel, we'rе modern idiots"
And who's gonna hold you?
Like me
[Post-Chorus]
Nobody
No-f***ing-body
Nobody
[Verse 2]
You smokеd then ate seven bars of chocolate
We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist
I scratch your head, you fall asleep
Like a tattooed golden retriever
But you awaken with dread
Pounding nails in your head
But I've read this one where you come undone
I chose this cyclone with you
[Chorus]
And who's gonna hold you?
Like me (Who's gonna hold you?)
And who's gonna know you? (Who's gonna hold you?)
Like me
I laughed in your face and said, "You're not Dylan Thomas, I'm not Patti Smith
This ain't the Chelsea Hotel, we're modern idiots"
And who's gonna hold you?
Like me (Who's gonna hold you?)
No, nobody (Who's gonna hold you?)
No-f***ing-body (Who's gonna hold you?)
Nobody (Who's gonna hold you?)
[Bridge]
Sometimes I wonder if you're gonna screw this up with me
But you told Lucy you'd kill yourself if I ever leave
And I had said that to Jack about you so I felt seen
Everyone we know understands why it's meant to be
Because we're crazy
So tell me who else is gonna love you? Like me
At dinner you take my ring off my middle finger and put it on the one people put wedding rings on
And that's the closest I've come to my heart exploding
[Chorus]
Who's gonna hold you? Me
Who's gonna know you? Me
And you're not Dylan Thomas, I'm not Patti Smith
This ain't the Chelsea Hotel, we're two idiots
Who's gonna hold you?
Who's gonna hold you?
Who's gonna hold you?
Who's gonna hold you?
Who's gonna hold you?
Who's gonna hold you?
Who's gonna hold you?
Who's gonna hold you?
Gonna know you?
[Outro]
You left your typewriter at my apartment
Straight from the tortured poets department
Who else decodes you?
3: My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys (3:23)
(Produced by Taylor Swift and Jack Antanoff)
[Verse 1]
Oh, here we go again
The voices in his head
Called the rain to end our days of wild
The sickest army doll
Purchased at the mall
Rivulets descend my plastic smile
[Pre-Chorus]
But you should've seen him when he first got me
[Chorus]
My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I'm queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
'Cause it fit too right, puzzle pieces in the dead of night
I should've known it was a matter of time, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
My boy only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh
[Verse 2]
There was a litany of reasons why
We could've playеd for keeps this time
I know I'm just repeating mysеlf
Put me back on my shelf
But first, pull the string
And I'll tell you that he runs
Because he loves me (He loves me)
[Pre-Chorus]
'Cause you should've seen him when he first saw me
[Chorus]
My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I'm queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
'Cause I knew too much, there was danger in the heat of my touch
He saw forever so he smashed it up, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
My boy (My boy), only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh
[Bridge]
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
Once I fix me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
He's gonna miss me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
Once I fix me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
He's gonna miss me
[Outro]
Just say when, I'd play again
He was my best friend
Down at the sandlot
I felt more when we played pretend
Than with all the Kens
'Cause he took me out of my box (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Stole my tortured heart (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Left all these broken parts (Oh-oh)
Told me I'm better off (Oh-oh)
But I'm not (Oh-oh)
I'm not
I'm not
4: Down Bad (4:21)
(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)
[Verse 1]
Did you really beam me up?
In a cloud of sparkling dust
Just to do experiments on
Tell me I was the chosen one
Showed me that this world is bigger than us
Then sent me back where I came from
[Pre-Chorus]
For a moment I knew cosmic love
[Chorus]
Now I'm down bad, crying at the gym
Everything comes out teenage petulance
"f**k it if I can't have him"
"I might just die, it would make no difference"
Down bad, waking up in blood
Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up
f**k it if I can't have us
I might just not get up
I might stay down bad
f**k it if I can't have him
Down bad
f**k it if I can't have him
[Verse 2]
Did you take all my old clothes?
Just to leave me here naked and alone
In a field in my same old town
That somehow seems so hollow now
They'll say I'm nuts if I talk about
The existence of you
[Pre-Chorus]
For a moment, I was heavenstruck
[Chorus]
Now I'm down bad, crying at the gym
Everything comes out teenage petulance
"f**k it if I can't have him"
"I might just die, it would make no difference"
Down bad, waking up in blood
Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up
f**k it if I can't have us
I might just not get up
I might stay down bad (Like I lost my twin)
f**k it if I can't have him (Down bad)
Down bad (Waving at the ship)
f**k it if I can't have him
[Bridge]
I loved your hostile take-overs
Encounters closer and closer
All your indecent exposures
How dare you say that it's–
I'll build you a fort on some planet
Where they can all understand it
How dare you think it's romantic
Leaving me safe and stranded?
'Cause f**k it, I was in love
So f**k you if I can't have us
'Cause f**k it, I was in love
[Chorus]
Now I'm down bad, crying at the gym
Everything comes out teenage petulance
"f**k it if I can't have him"
"I might just die, it would make no difference"
Down bad, waking up in blood
Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up
f**k it if I can't have us
I might just not get up
I might stay down bad (Like I lost my twin)
f**k it if I can't have him (Down bad)
Down bad (Waving at the ship)
f**k it if I can't have him
[Outro]
Like I lost my twin
f**k it if I can't have him
Down bad (Waving at the ship)
f**k it if I can't have him
5: So Long London (4:22)
(Produced by Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift)
[Intro]
So (so) long (long), Lon (lon) don (don)
So (so) long (long), Lon (lon) don (don)
So (so) long (long), Lon (lon) don (don)
[Verse 1]
I saw in my mind ferry lights through the mist
I kept calm and carried the weight of the rift
Pulled him in tighter each time he was drifting away
My spine split from carrying us up the hill
Wet through my clothes, weary bones caught the chill
I stopped trying to make him laugh, stopped trying to drill the safe
[Chorus]
Thinking how much sad did you think I had, did you think I had in me?
Oh the tragedy
So long, London
You'll find someone
[Verse 2]
I didn't opt in to be your odd man out
I founded the club she's heard great things about
I left all I knew, you left me at the house by the Hеath
I stopped CPR, after all it's no use
Thе spirit was gone, we would never come to
And I'm p***ed off you let me give you all that youth for free
[Chorus]
For so long, London
Stitches undone
Two graves, one gun
I'll find someone
[Verse 3]
And you say I abandoned the ship, but I was going down with it
My white knuckle dying grip holding tight to your quiet resentment
And my friends said it isn't right to be scared
Every day old love affair, every breath feels like rarest air
When you're not sure if he wants to be there
[Bridge]
So how much sad did you think I had, did you think I had in me?
How much tragedy?
Just how low did you think I'd go 'fore I'd self implode?
'Fore I'd have to go be free?
You swore that you loved me but where were the clues?
I died on the altar waiting for the proof
You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days
And I'm just getting color back into my face
I'm just mad as hell 'cause I loved this place for
[Outro]
So long, London
Had a good run
A moment of warm sun
But I'm not the one
So long, London
Stitches undone
Two graves, one gun
You'll find someone
6: But Daddy I Love Him (5:40)
(Produced by Aaron Dessner, Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)
[Verse 1]
I forget how the west was won
I forget if this was ever fun
I just learned these people only raise you
To cage you
Sarahs and Hannahs in their Sunday best
Clutchin' their pearls sighing, "What a mess"
I just learned these people try and save you
'Cause they hate you
[Pre-Chorus]
Too high a horse for a simple girl
To rise above it
They slammed the door on my whole world
The one thing I wanted
[Chorus]
Now I'm running with my dress unbuttoned
Scrеamin', "But, daddy, I love him"
I'm having his baby
No, I'm not, but you should see your faces
I'm telling him to floor it through thе fences
No, I'm not coming to my senses
I know it's crazy
But he's the one I want
[Verse 2]
Dutiful daughter, all my plans were laid
Tendrils tucked into a woven braid
Growing up precocious sometimes means not growing up at all
He was chaos, he was revelry
Bedroom eyes like a remedy
Soon enough the elders had convened down at the city hall
[Pre-Chorus]
"Stay away from her," the saboteurs
Protested too much
Lord knows the words we never heard
Just screeching tires of true love
[Chorus]
And I'm running with my dress unbuttoned
Screaming, "But daddy I love him"
I'm having his baby
No, I'm not, but you should see your faces
I'm telling him to floor it through the fences
No, I'm not coming to my senses
I know it's crazy
But he's the one I want
I'll tell you something right now
I'd rather burn my whole life down
Than listen to one more second of all this bitchin' and moanin'
I'll tell you something 'bout my good name
It's mine alone to disgrace
I don't cater to all these vipers dressed in empath's clothing
[Bridge]
God save the most judgmental creeps
Who say they want what's best for me
Sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I'll never see
Thinking it can change the beat of my heart when he touches me
And counteract the chemistry
And undo the destiny
You ain't gotta pray for me
Me and my wild boy, and all of this wild joy
If all you want is gray for me
Then it's just white noise, then it's just my choice
[Verse 3]
There's a lot of people in town that I bestow upon my fakest smiles
Scandal does funny things to pride but brings lovers closer
We came back when the heat died down
Went to my parents and they came around
All the wine moms are still holding out
But f**k 'em, it's over
[Chorus]
Now I'm dancing in my dress in the sun and
Even my daddy just loves him
I'm his lady
And oh my God, you should see your faces
Time, doesn't it give some perspective
And no, you can't come to the wedding
I know it's crazy, but he's the one I love
I'll tell you something right now
You ain't gotta pray for me
Me and my wild boy, and all of this wild joy
(It was chaos, it was revelry)
It's all you want is gray for me
Then it's just white noise, it's my choice
[Outro]
Screamin', "But, daddy, I love him"
I'm having his baby
No, I'm not
But you should see your faces
And oh my God, you should see your faces
It was chaos, it was revelry
7: Fresh Out The Slammer (3:30)
(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)
[Chorus]
Now pretty baby
I'm running back home to you
Fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to
(Fresh out the slammer, oh)
[Verse 1]
Another summer, taking cover, rolling thunder
He don't understand me
Splintered back in winter, silent dinners, bitter
He was with her in dreams
Gray and blue and fights and tunnels
Handcuffed to the spell I was under
For just one hour of sunshine
Years of labor, locks and ceilings
In the shade of how he was feeling
But it's gonna be alright, I did my time
[Chorus]
Now pretty baby
I'm running back home to you
Frеsh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to
(Frеsh out the slammer, oh)
[Verse 2]
Camera flashes, welcome bashes
Get the matches, toss the ashes off the ledge
As I said in my letters, now that I know better
I will never lose my baby again
My friends tried, but I wouldn't hear it
Watched me daily disappearing
For just one glimpse of his smile
All those nights you kept me goin'
Swirled you into all of my poems
Now we're at the starting line, I did my time
[Chorus]
Now pretty baby
I'm runnin'
[Outro]
To the house where you still wait up and that porch light gleams (Gleams)
To the one who says I'm the girl of his American dreams
And no matter what I've done, it wouldn't matter anyway
Ain't no way I'm gonna screw up, now that I know what's at stake here
At the park where we used to sit on children's swings
Wearing imaginary rings
But it's gonna be alright, I did my time
8: Florida!!! (featuring Florence + The Machine) (3:35)
(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)
[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too
They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true
And my friends all smell like weed or little babies
And the city reeks of driving myself crazy
[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]
Little did you know your home's really only
A town you're just a guest in
So you work your life away just to pay
For a time-share down in Destin
[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]
Florida
Is one hell of a drug
Florida
Can I use you up?
[Verse 2: Florence Welch]
The hurricane with my name when it came
I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away
Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine
Well, mе and my ghosts, we had a hell of a time
Yеs, I'm haunted, but I'm feeling just fine
All my girls got their lace and their crimes
And your cheating husband disappeared
Well, no one asks any questions here
[Verse 3: Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]
So I did my best to lay to rest
All of the bodies that have ever been on my body
And in my mind, they sink into the swamp
Is that a bad thing to say in a song?
[Pre-Chorus: Florence Welch]
Little did you know your home's really only
The town you'll get arrested
So you pack your life away just to wait out
The S**tstorm back in Texas
[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]
Florida
Is one hell of a drug
Florida
Can I use you up?
[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]
I need to forget, so take me to Florida
I've got some regrets, I'll bury them in Florida
Tell me I'm despicable, say it's unforgivable
At least the dolls are beautiful, f**k me up, Florida
I need to forget, so take me to Florida
I've got some regrets, I'll bury them in Florida
Tell me I'm despicable, say it's unforgivable
What a crash, what a rush, f**k me up, Florida
It's one hell of a drug
It's one hell of a drug
Love left me like this and I don't want to exist
So take me to Florida
[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Florence Welch]
Little did you know your home's really only
A town you're just a guest in (Florida)
So you work your life away just to pay
For a time-share down in Destin (Take me to Florida)
Little did you know your home's really only
The town you'll get arrested (Florida)
So you pack your life away just to wait out
The S**tstorm back in Texas
[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]
Florida
Is one hell of a drug
(Take me to) Florida
Can I use you up?
Florida
Is one hell of a drug
Florida
Go on, f**k me up
9: Guilty As Sin? (4:13)
(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)
[Intro]
Drowning in the Blue Nile
He sent me "Downtown Lights"
I hadn't heard it in a while
My boredom's bone deep
This cage was once just fine
Am I allowed to cry?
[Verse 1]
I dream of cracking locks
Throwing my life to the wolves or the ocean rocks
Crashing into him tonight, he's a paradox
I'm seeing visions
Am I bad, or mad, or wise?
[Chorus]
What if he's written "Mine" on my upper thigh only in my mind?
One slip and falling back into the hedge maze
Oh, what a way to die
I keep recalling things we never did
Messy top lip kiss
How I long for our tryst
Without ever touching his skin
How can I be guilty as sin?
[Verse 2]
I keep these longings lockеd
In lower case inside a vault
Somеone told me, "There's no such thing as bad thoughts, only your actions talk"
These fatal fantasies giving way to labored breath taking all of me
We've already done it in my head
If it's make believe
Why does it feel like a vow
We'll both uphold somehow?
[Chorus]
What if he's written "Mine" on my upper thigh only in my mind?
One slip and falling back into the hedge maze
Oh, what a way to die
My bed sheets are ablaze
I screamed his name
Building up like waves crashing over my grave
Without ever touching his skin
How can I be guilty as sin?
[Bridge]
What if I roll the stone away?
They're gonna crucify me anyway
What if the way you hold me is actually what's holy?
If long suffering propriety is what they want from me
They don't know how you've haunted me so stunningly
I choose you and me, religiously
[Chorus]
What if he's written "Mine" on my upper thigh only in my mind?
One slip and I'm falling back into the hedge maze
Oh, what a way to die
I keep recalling things we never did
Messy top lip kiss
How I long for our tryst
Without ever touching his skin
How can I be guilty as sin?
[Outro]
He sent me “Downtown Lights”
I hadn't heard it in a while
Am I allowed to cry?
10: Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me? (5:34)
(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)
[Verse 1]
The who's who of who's that is poised for the attack
But my bare hands paved their paths
You don't get to tell me about sad
[Pre-Chorus]
If you wanted me dead you should've just said
Nothing makes me feel more alive
[Chorus]
So I leap from the gallows and I levitate down your street
Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream
"Who’s afraid of little old me?"
You should be
[Verse 2]
The scandal was contained
The bullet had just grazed
At all costs, keep your good name
You don't get to tell me you feel bad
[Pre-Chorus]
Is it a wonder I broke?
Let's hear one morе joke
Then we could all just laugh until I cry
[Chorus]
So I lеap from the gallows and I levitate down your street
Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream
"Who's afraid of little old me?"
[Post-Chorus]
I was tame, I was gentle 'til the circus life made me mean
Don't you worry folks, we took out all her teeth
Who's afraid of little old me?
Well, you should be (You should be)
You should be
You should be (You should be)
You should be (You should be)
You should be
[Bridge]
So tell me everything is not about me, but what if it is?
Then say they didn't do it to hurt me, but what if they did?
I wanna snarl and show you just how disturbed this has made me
You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me
So all you kids can sneak into my house with all the cobwebs
I'm always drunk on my own tears, isn't that what they all said?
That I'll sue you if you step on my lawn
That I'm fearsome, and I'm wretched and I'm wrong
Put narcotics into all of my songs
And that's why you're still singing along
[Chorus]
So I leap from the gallows and I levitate down your street
Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream
"Who’s afraid of little old me?"
[Post-Chorus]
I was tame, I was gentle 'til the circus life made me mean
Don't you worry folks we took out all her teeth
Who's afraid of little old me?
Well you should be (You should be)
You should be
You should be (You should be)
You should be (You should be)
You should be
[Outro]
'Cause you lured me and you hurt me and you taught me
You caged me and then you called me crazy (Crazy)
I am what I am 'cause you trained me (Trained me)
So who's afraid of me? (So who's afraid of me)
Who's afraid of little old me? (Who's afraid of little old me)
Who's afraid of little old me?
11: I Can Fix Him (No I Can) (2:36)
(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)
[Verse 1]
The smoke cloud billows out his mouth like a freight train through a small town
The jokes that he told across the bar were revolting and far too loud
[Chorus]
They shake their heads saying, "God, help her" when I tell 'em he's my man
But your good lord doesn't need to lift a finger
I can fix him, no, really, I can
And only I can
[Verse 2]
The dopamine races through his brain on a six-lane Texas highway
His hands so calloused from his pistol softly traces hearts on my face
And I could see it from a mile away
A perfect case for my certain skill set
He had a halo of the highest gradе
He just hadn't met me yеt
[Chorus]
They shake their heads saying, "God, help her" when I tell 'em he's my man
But your good lord doesn't need to lift a finger
I can fix him, no, really, I can
And only I can
[Bridge]
Good boy, that's right
Come close
I'll show you Heaven if you'll be an angel, all mine
Trust me, I can handle me a dangerous man
No really, I can
[Chorus]
They shook their heads saying, "God, help her" when I told 'em he's my man (I told them he's my man)
But your good lord didn't need to lift a finger
I can fix him, no, really, I can (No, really, I can)
Woah, maybe I can't
12: loml (4:37)
(Produced by Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift)
[Verse 1]
Who's gonna stop us from waltzing back into rekindled flames
If we know the steps anyway
We embroidered the memories of the time I was away
Stitching, "We were just kids, babe"
I said, "I don't mind, it takes time"
I thought I was better safe than starry-eyed
I felt a glow like this, never before and never since
[Chorus]
If you know it in one glimpse, it's legendary
You and I go from one kiss to getting married
Still alivе, killing time at the cemеtery
Never quite buried
[Post-Chorus]
And your suit and tie, in the nick of time
You low-down boy, you stand-up guy
Holy ghost, you told me I'm the love of your life
You said I'm the love of your life
About a million times
[Verse 2]
Who's gonna tell me the truth when you blew in with the winds of fate
And told me I reformed you
When your impressionist paintings of heaven turned out to be fakes
Well, you took me to hell too
And all at once, the ink bleeds
A con man sells a fool a "get love quick" scheme
I felt a hole like this, never before and ever since
[Chorus]
If you know it in one glimpse, it's legendary
What we thought was for all time was momentary
Still alive, killing time at the cemetery
Never quite buried
[Post-Chorus]
You cinephile in black and white
All those plot twists and dynamite
Mr. Steal-Your-Girl, then make her cry
Said I'm the love of your life
[Bridge]
You S**t-talked me under the table
Talking rings and talking cradles
I wish I could unrecall
How we almost had it all
Dancing phantoms on the terrace
Are they second-hand embarrassed
That I can't get out of bed
'Cause something counterfeit's dead
It was legendary
It was momentary
It was unnecessary
Should've let it stay buried
[Chorus]
Oh, what a valiant roar
What a bland goodbye
The coward claimed he was a lion
I'm combing through the braids of lies
I'll never leave, never mind
Our field of dreams engulfed in fire
Your arson's match, your somber eyes
And I'll still see until I die
You're the loss of my life
13: I Can Do It With A Broken Heart (3:38)
(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)
[Verse 1]
I can read your mind
She's having the time of her life
There in her glittering prime
The lights refract sequin stars off her silhouette every night
I can show you lies
(One, two, three, four)
[Chorus]
'Cause I'm a real tough kid
I can handle my S**t
They said, "Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it" and I did
Lights, camera, bitch, smile
Even when you wanna die
He said he'd love me all his life
But that life was too short
Breaking down, I hit the floor
All the piеces of me shatterеd as the crowd was chanting "more"
I was grinnin' like I'm winnin'
I was hitting my marks
'Cause I can do it with a broken heart (One, two, three)
[Post-Chorus]
I'm so depressed, I act like it's my birthday, every day
I'm so obsessed with him, but he avoids me, like the plague
I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it's an art
You know you're good when you can even do it with a broken heart
[Verse 2]
I can hold my breath
I've been doing it since he left
I keep finding his things in drawers
Crucial evidence, I didn't imagine the whole thing
I'm sure I can pass this test
(One, two, three, four)
[Chorus]
'Cause I'm a real tough kid
I can handle my S**t
They said, "Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it" and I did
Lights, camera, bitch, smile
In stilettos for miles
He said he'd love me for all time
But that time was quite short
Breaking down, I hit the floor
All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting "more"
I was grinnin' like I'm winnin'
I was hitting my marks
'Cause I can do it with a broken heart
(One, two, three, four)
[Post-Chorus]
I'm so depressed, I act like it's my birthday, every day
I'm so obsessed with him, but he avoids me, like the plague (He avoids me like the plague)
I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it's an art (It's an art)
You know you're good when you can even do it with a broken heart
[Outro]
You know you're good when you can even do it with a broken heart
You know you're good
Good
'Cause I'm miserable (Haha)
And nobody even knows
Try and come for my job
14: The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived (4:05)
(Produced by Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift)
[Verse 1]
Was any of it true?
Gazing at me starry-eyed
In your Jehovah's Witness suit
Who the f**k was that guy?
You tried to buy some pills
From a friend of friends of mine
They just ghosted you
Now you know what it feels like
[Chorus]
And I don't even want you back, I just want to know
If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal
And I don't miss what we had, but could someone give
A message to the smallest man who ever lived?
[Verse 2]
You hung me on your wall
Stabbed me with your push pins
In public, showed me off
Then sank in stoned oblivion
'Cause once your queen had come
You'd treat her likе an also-ran
You didn't measure up
In any measurе of a man
[Chorus]
And I don't even want you back, I just want to know
If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal
And I don't miss what we had, but could someone give
A message to the smallest man who ever lived?
[Verse 3]
Were you sent by someone
Who wanted me dead?
Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed?
Were you writing a book?
Were you a sleeper cell spy?
In fifty years will all this be declassified?
And you'll confess why you did it
And I'll say, "Good riddance"
'Cause it wasn't sexy once it wasn't forbidden
I would've died for your sins
Instead I just died inside
And you deserve prison, but you won't get time
You'll slide into inboxes and slip through the bars
You crashed my party and your rental car
You said normal girls were "boring"
But you were gone by the morning
You kicked out the stage lights, but you're still performing
And in plain sight you hid
But you are what you did
And I'll forget you, but I'll never forgive
The smallest man who ever lived
15: The Alchemy (3:16)
(Produced by Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift)
[Verse 1]
This happens once every few lifetimes
These chemicals hit me like white wine
What if I told you I'm back?
The hospital was a drag
Worst sleep that I ever had
I circled you on a map
I haven't come around in so long
But I'm coming back so strong
[Chorus]
So when I touch down
Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team
Ditch the clowns, get the crown
Baby, I'm the one to be
'Cause the sign on your heart
Said it's still reserved for me
Honestly, who are we to fight thе alchemy?
[Verse 2]
Hey, you, what if I told you we'rе cool?
That child's play back in school
Is forgiven under my rule
I haven't come around in so long
But I'm making a comeback to where I belong
[Chorus]
So when I touch down
Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team
Ditch the clowns, get the crown
Baby, I'm the one to be
'Cause the sign on your heart
Said it's still reserved for me
Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?
[Post-Chorus]
These blokes warm the benches
We've been on a winning streak
He jokes that "It's heroin, but this time with an E"
'Cause the sign on your heart
Said it's still reserved for me
Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?
[Bridge]
Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads
Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said
"There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league"
Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me
[Chorus]
Touch down
Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team
Ditch the clowns, get the crown
Baby, I'm the one to be
'Cause the sign on your heart
Said it's still reserved for me
Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?
[Post-Chorus]
These blokes warm the benches
We've been on a winning streak
He jokes that "It's heroin, but this time with an E"
'Cause the sign on your heart
Said it's still reserved for me
Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?
[Outro]
This happens once every few lifetimes
These chemicals hit me like white wine
16: Clara Bow (3:36)
(Produced by Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift)
[Verse 1]
You look like Clara Bow
In this light, remarkable
All your life, did you know
You'd be picked like a rose?
[Pre-Chorus]
I'm not trying to exaggerate
But I think I might die if it happened
Die if it happened to me
No one in my small town thought I'd see the lights of Manhattan
[Chorus]
This town is fake but you're the real thing
Breath of fresh air through smoke rings
Take the glory, give everything
Promise to be dazzling
[Verse 2]
You look like Stevie Nicks in '75
The hair and lips
The crowd goes wild at her fingertips
Half moonshinе, a full eclipse
[Pre-Chorus]
I'm not trying to exaggеrate
But I think I might die if I made it, die if I made it
No one in my small town thought I'd meet these suits in LA
They all want to say
[Chorus]
This town is fake but you're the real thing
Breath of fresh air through smoke rings
Take the glory, give everything
Promise to be dazzling
[Verse 3]
The crown is stained, but you're the real queen
Flesh and blood amongst war machines
You're the new god we're worshipping
Promise to be dazzling
[Bridge]
Beauty is a beast that roars down on all fours demanding more
Only when your girlish glow flickers just so
Do they let you know?
It's hell on earth to be heavenly
Them's the brakes, they don't come gently
[Outro]
You look like Taylor Swift
In this light, we're loving it
You've got edge, she never did
The future's bright, dazzling
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.