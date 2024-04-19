Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift’s latest album release, The Tortured Poets Department, has lifted the lid on some of her relationships and scandals of both past and present.

The highly-anticipated album was finally released on Friday, April 19, and fans were quick to spot clues and references to some of the pop megastar’s previous relationships, including her six-year romance with actor Joe Alwyn and her short stint with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, as well as her current relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Swift has been scathing in her apparent assessment of her break-up with Alwyn, with some keen listeners theorising that he had cheated on her. In ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’, a furious Swift can be heard telling an unnamed lover that she would “forget you but I’ll never forgive”. One telling lyrics reads: “And you deserve prison, but you won't get time / You'll slide into inboxes and slip through the bars.”

In the track ‘loml’, Swift talks about having discussed marriage and kids with Alwyn. Fans believed that ‘loml’ stood for ‘love of my love’ when the tracklist was announced, but the lyrics revealed that it actually references the “loss of my life”. She wrote: “You sh*t-talked me under the table / Talking rings and talking cradles / I wish I could unrecall / How we almost had it all”

Taylor Swift's current flame Tavis Kelce is seemingly mentioned in her new album, alongside her exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. (Credit: Getty Images)

On ‘But Daddy, I love Him’, Swift appears to take aim at the criticism she faced after getting together briefly with Matty Healy. The 1975 singer is no stranger to public scandals, with Swift’s fanbase loudly decrying the pairing.

In the lyrics she wrote: “I’ll tell you something right now / I’d rather burn my whole life down than listen to one more second of all this b*tchin’ and moanin’ / I’ll tell you something about my good name, it’s mine alone to disgrace / I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empaths’ clothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her current flame, Travis Kelce, was not left ignored in her latest output, with the relationship between the two seemingly referenced in a few songs. on ‘The Alchemy’, Swifties believe that with some clever wordplay, the singer has made reference to her NFL boyfriend.

Lyrics with American football winks include “Touch down / Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby I’m the one to beat” and “These blokes warm the benches / We’ve been on a winning streak” ‘So High School’ sees Swift talk about the giddy feeling of early love. Fans believed that the lyric “You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her” is reference to Kelce revealing that he had attended an Eras Tour concert at his team's Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to give her a friendship bracelet, commonly worn by Swifties, with his phone number on it.

Kelce revealed on his podcast that while the two didn't meet then, someone close to Swift who knew who he was eventually ended up linking the pair up. And the rest they say is history... Away from her romantic life, Swift made a huge “2am surprise” announcement, releasing a special double album edition of the newest record with some songs allegedly referencing some of her biggest headline-grabbing moments. One of the most notable alleged reference is to her public feud with Kim Kardashian, which was sparked after a very public spat over lyrics by Kardashian’s ex husband Kanye West.

Kardashian defended her husband referring to having sex with Swift one day and calling her a “b*tch” in his song ‘Famous’ and released an allegedly illegally recorded clip of West speaking to her on the phone. Swift seemingly appeared to reference her feud with Kardashian in ‘thanK you aIMee”, with fans noticing the capitalised letters in the song title spell ‘KIM’.