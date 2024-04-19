Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift has continued to surprise fans by announcing a “secret” double album edition of her new record ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Excitement amongst Swifties was high upon the release of the Grammy Award winner’s 11th studio album, and just when they though they could get any more, the singer made a surprise announcement on social media.

She wrote: "It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second instalment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore… it's all yours."

The double album, titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology”, features a whopping 31 tracks in total, with 15 of these in addition to the already-announced main tracklist. The normal version of the album had already gained huge attentions, and lead to fans decoding lyrics as references to Swift’s past and present relationships.

Her ex Joe Alwyn is widely believed to be the inspiration behind most of the tracks, while her fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy appeared to inspire others. Her high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce also appeared to be referenced in lyrics.