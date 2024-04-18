Taylor Swift UK Tour 2024 | Where are tickets still available for Taylor Swift’s tour - is Cardiff an option?

NationalWorld takes a look at the upcoming Taylor Swift "Era's" tour in the United Kingdom and asks "Are there tickets left for any of her shows?"
It’s little under two months now until Taylor Swift’s “Era’s” tour arrives on our shores, kicking off her highly anticipated series of shows in Edinburgh from June 7 2024, before making her way down through Liverpool, Cardiff before a series of what will no doubt be highly celebrated performances at Wembley Stadium.

While we’ve already taken a look at the accommodation issues that many Swifties might face during the tour, especially if travelling to one of the many shows, we admittedly were naive to think everybody has a ticket. We are, after all, still in a cost-of-living crisis, so perhaps the opportunity to pick up a Taylor Swift ticket is now feasible for some families.

But here’s the problem - where are there tickets still available to see Taylor Swift’s tour of the United Kingdom? Well rather than have you sat on Ticketmaster, waiting in a queue to find out if tickets are available or not (“Shroedingers Taylor Swift tickets”), NationalWorld has sat down armed with a mug of tea to find out if there are any Taylor Swift tickets still available for her tour.

Where are tickets still available to see Taylor Swift’s “Era’s” Tour in the UK?

All information is correct as of writing, and taken from Ticketmaster and StubHub’s official website

Edinburgh - June 7 2024

  • No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Edinburgh - June 8 2024

  • No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Edinburgh - June 9 2024

  • No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Liverpool - June 13 2024

  • No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Liverpool - June 14 2024

  • No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Liverpool - June 15 2024

  • No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Cardiff - June 18 2024

  • No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

London - June 21 2024

London - June 22 2024

US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

London June 23 2024

London - August 15 2024

London - August 16 2024

London - August 17 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

London - August 19 2024

London - August 20 2024

I found some tickets on eBay - should I buy them?

We can’t tell you how to live your life, but from what we know about early ticket sales, that might not be a wise idea.

Ticketmaster employed as part of their terms and conditions during the first wave of ticket sales for Taylor Swift a “booker policy” - which means that you would need to show a form of identification to prove that you are the ticket holder. 

While this policy was eventually scraped last month, there might still be cases where ID might need to be shown to prove you are the ticketholder for those earlier tickets (we think anyway). The best advice we can give you is to use legitimate ticket reselling services and exercise caution.

