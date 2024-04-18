Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s little under two months now until Taylor Swift’s “Era’s” tour arrives on our shores, kicking off her highly anticipated series of shows in Edinburgh from June 7 2024, before making her way down through Liverpool, Cardiff before a series of what will no doubt be highly celebrated performances at Wembley Stadium.

While we’ve already taken a look at the accommodation issues that many Swifties might face during the tour, especially if travelling to one of the many shows, we admittedly were naive to think everybody has a ticket. We are, after all, still in a cost-of-living crisis, so perhaps the opportunity to pick up a Taylor Swift ticket is now feasible for some families.

But here’s the problem - where are there tickets still available to see Taylor Swift’s tour of the United Kingdom? Well rather than have you sat on Ticketmaster, waiting in a queue to find out if tickets are available or not (“Shroedingers Taylor Swift tickets”), NationalWorld has sat down armed with a mug of tea to find out if there are any Taylor Swift tickets still available for her tour.

Where are tickets still available to see Taylor Swift’s “Era’s” Tour in the UK?

All information is correct as of writing, and taken from Ticketmaster and StubHub’s official website

Edinburgh - June 7 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Edinburgh - June 8 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Edinburgh - June 9 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Liverpool - June 13 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Liverpool - June 14 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Liverpool - June 15 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Cardiff - June 18 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

London - June 21 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Tickets are available through StubHub (link)

London - June 22 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Tickets still available through StubHub (link)

US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

London June 23 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Tickets still available through StubHub (link)

London - August 15 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Tickets still available through StubHub (link)

London - August 16 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Tickets still available through StubHub (link)

London - August 17 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

London - August 19 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Tickets still available through StubHub (link)

London - August 20 2024

No general tickets are available for this show as of writing, nor are resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Tickets still available through StubHub (link)

I found some tickets on eBay - should I buy them?

We can’t tell you how to live your life, but from what we know about early ticket sales, that might not be a wise idea.

Ticketmaster employed as part of their terms and conditions during the first wave of ticket sales for Taylor Swift a “booker policy” - which means that you would need to show a form of identification to prove that you are the ticket holder.