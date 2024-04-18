Youngboy NBA | Rapper arrested for six charges in Utah overnight including gun and drug possession
Hip-hop musician Youngboy NBA, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has been arrested by police in Utah over six charges. The musician, 24, has yet to have bail posted as of writing.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office stated that the charges against Gaulden include a pattern of unlawful activity; procuring or attempting to procure drugs; identity fraud, forgery; possession of controlled substances; and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
The possession of a dangerous weapon charge comes two years after the rapper was found not guilty in his California case regarding a federal weapons possession charge.
Gaulden has been on house arrest in Utah for the past few years while awaiting trial on separate charges of possessing two weapons as a felon. Last year, he was arrested along with a group of men in Louisiana and was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2021. He spent several months in prison in Louisiana before being released and placed on house arrest in Utah.
It has been reported that prosecutors in the city had issued a federal warrant for Gaulden's arrest, which was related to his charges in Louisiana back in September 2020. Initially, he was cooperative with the authorities, but eventually led them on a high-speed chase in his Mercedes Maybach. After he was finally apprehended, prosecutors found that he had an FNX .45 calibre pistol, ammunition, cash, and jewellery in his possession.
According to reports, that instance saw the attorneys of rapper Gaulden argue that he tried to avoid being arrested out of fear, without knowing that a federal warrant had been issued for his arrest. They also claimed that Gaulden was not aware of the presence of a gun in his car and that the prosecution was unable to find his fingerprints on it.
