“I always try to dress them like Rocky”: Rihanna tips hat to husband A$AP Rocky for RZA and Riot's style
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
For those wanting the look that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s children have, then the “Umbrella” singer has the perfect hack stylists won’t tell you - dress them like their dad.
The singer was in London on Wednesday (April 17) to promote the launch of her FENTY x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe but was full of praise for her husband’s stylistic influence, one that RZA and Riot have adopted in the process.
"When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack — their dad.'”
Rihanna, who admitted a sense of freedom after having her children when it comes to her fashion choices recently, also admitted that having children has inspired her to make the move into designing clothing for younger people.
"My inspiration for design has been — I've gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids shoes through the Avantis and now we're doing the Creepers. It's really fun, it's cute to see my kids like wear stuff that… I made and designed. It’s really incredible."
RZA made headlines last year when the family were snapped out and about, with RZA seen in a thick-cut leather biker jacket, a pair of rinse-wash jeans and a button-up tee. But the real news was the shoes that he was wearing: a pair of Rihanna's Puma Avanti kicks, inspired by the football boots worn by iconic players Pele and Maradona, before the shoe officially went on sale.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.