For those wanting the look that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s children have, then the “Umbrella” singer has the perfect hack stylists won’t tell you - dress them like their dad.

The singer was in London on Wednesday (April 17) to promote the launch of her FENTY x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe but was full of praise for her husband’s stylistic influence, one that RZA and Riot have adopted in the process.

"When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack — their dad.'”

Rihanna, who admitted a sense of freedom after having her children when it comes to her fashion choices recently, also admitted that having children has inspired her to make the move into designing clothing for younger people.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

"My inspiration for design has been — I've gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids shoes through the Avantis and now we're doing the Creepers. It's really fun, it's cute to see my kids like wear stuff that… I made and designed. It’s really incredible."