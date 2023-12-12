Slipknot will celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut album with a UK and EU tour

The original members of the group during the release of their acclaimed 1999 debut album, 'Slipknot' (Credit: Roadrunner Records)

Slipknot have announced a huge 2024 arena tour for the UK. The band will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album and it will see them travel across the pond.

A previous trip saw the band caused the band to be banned from Portsmouth Guildhall and you can relive that in our gallery. Corey Taylor and Co are celebrating the anniversary of the release of their self-title debut in 1999.

Fans might be hoping to get hands on tickets. Here's all you need to know:

Full list of UK venues for 2024 tour

Slipknot will bring the anniversary shows to the UK and Europe next year. The band will play shows at the following venues:

December 2024

5​ - Amsterdam, NL ​

6 - Dortmund, DE​​

8 - Stuttgart, DE

9 - Leipzig, DE​​

11 - Zurich, CH

12 - Paris, FR​​​

14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK​​​

15 - Ovo Hydro, Glasgow, UK​​​

17 - Co-Op Live Arena, Manchester, UK

18 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK​​

20​ - The O2, London, UK

The shows in the UK will run from 14 December to 20 December next year. It might not be a Christmas treat - but the tour promises to be a gift from Krampus!

When do tickets go on sale?

Slipknot announced that tickets will go on sale on Friday, 15 December. The general sale will start at 10am local time.

However there will be a pre-sale taking place prior to that.

When is pre-sale and how to access?

The pre-sale will go live at 10am local time on Wednesday, 13 December. It includes an artist pre-sale as well as the likes of O2 Priority.

Who is support act?