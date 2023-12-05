The War of the Worlds tour: full list of dates and venues, when do tickets go on sale?
The War of the Worlds arena tour will come to venues across UK and Ireland in 2025
Jeff Wayne's musical version of The War of the Worlds will return with a huge arena tour in 2025. The shows will be coming to venues across the UK and Ireland.
Liam Neeson is set to feature as a 3D hologram in the role of The Journalist, who recounts his story of survival from the Martian invasion of 1898. Fans are also advised that the production will again feature an exciting new cast to be announced over the coming months.
The War of the Worlds musical tour in 2025 arrives just in time to celebrate 130 years anniversary of the publishing of HG Wells iconic novel. The shows will return with a musical spectacular like none other, with the production remaining a favourite to millions around the world, exciting audiences of all ages.
In 2006, TWOTW was already considered a cutting-edge production with six trucks filled to the brim. By 2025, marking 19 years of live touring, the production will be up to 12 trucks, with a host of new ingredients and special effects to challenge and excite the senses. Further details to be announced over the coming months.
Here's all you need to know:
When is the tour and what are the dates?
The newly announced Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds arena shows will take place in 2025. The Spirt of Man tour will come to the following venues:
March 2025
- 28 March - Hull Connexin Live
- 30 March - 3Arena Dublin, Ireland
April 2025
- 1 April - Aberdeen P&J Live
- 2 April - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 3 April - Leeds First Direct Arena
- 5 April - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- 6 April - Manchester Co-op Live
- 8 April - Sheffield Utilita Arena
- 9 April - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- 10 April - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- 12 April - Brighton Centre – matinee & evening
- 13 April - Bournemouth Int Centre
- 14 April - Bournemouth Int Centre
- 16 April - Cardiff Utilitia Arena
- 17 April - Cardiff Utilita Arena
- 18 April - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the 2025 tour dates will go on sale on Friday, 8 December. The tickets will be available from 10am, it has been announced.
Fans will be available to purchase the tickets from MyTicket.
