Jeff Wayne's musical version of The War of the Worlds will return with a huge arena tour in 2025. The shows will be coming to venues across the UK and Ireland.

Liam Neeson is set to feature as a 3D hologram in the role of The Journalist, who recounts his story of survival from the Martian invasion of 1898. Fans are also advised that the production will again feature an exciting new cast to be announced over the coming months.

The War of the Worlds musical tour in 2025 arrives just in time to celebrate 130 years anniversary of the publishing of HG Wells iconic novel. The shows will return with a musical spectacular like none other, with the production remaining a favourite to millions around the world, exciting audiences of all ages.

In 2006, TWOTW was already considered a cutting-edge production with six trucks filled to the brim. By 2025, marking 19 years of live touring, the production will be up to 12 trucks, with a host of new ingredients and special effects to challenge and excite the senses. Further details to be announced over the coming months.

Here's all you need to know:

When is the tour and what are the dates?

The newly announced Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds arena shows will take place in 2025. The Spirt of Man tour will come to the following venues:

March 2025

28 March - Hull Connexin Live

30 March - 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

April 2025

1 April - Aberdeen P&J Live

2 April - Glasgow OVO Hydro

3 April - Leeds First Direct Arena

5 April - Newcastle Utilita Arena

6 April - Manchester Co-op Live

8 April - Sheffield Utilita Arena

9 April - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

10 April - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

12 April - Brighton Centre – matinee & evening

13 April - Bournemouth Int Centre

14 April - Bournemouth Int Centre

16 April - Cardiff Utilitia Arena

17 April - Cardiff Utilita Arena

18 April - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 2025 tour dates will go on sale on Friday, 8 December. The tickets will be available from 10am, it has been announced.