Victorious Festival 2024: Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim to headline, what is the lineup so far?
Victorious Festival 2024 first acts have been announced
Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim have been announced as the first headliners for Victorious Festival 2024. Portsmouth will once again play host to the three day event next summer.
It will also feature a range of established names including the Isle of Wight’s Wet Leg, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Becky Hill. The comedy stage at the three-night event held during the August bank holiday will be headlined by Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle.
Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning.
“Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres. We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember.”
Here's all you need to know:
When is Victorious Festival 2024?
The festival will take place on the August bank holiday weekend next year. It will run from Friday, 23 August to Sunday, 25 August, it has been confirmed.
Who is headlining?
Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim will each headline a day at Victorious Festival. Announcing Biffy Clyro, a festival spokeswoman said: “Celebrating over 15 years of success including nine studio albums, the band are no strangers to putting on an incredible live headline festival set.
“The three-piece rock band will close the festival with a powerful set that will be remembered for years to come.”
Snow Patrol and Jamie T will also headline the event.
Who is on the lineup?
As well as Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim, the festival has announced plenty of acts so far. The lineup includes:
- Wet Leg
- Snow Patrol
- Jamie T
- Becky Hill
- the Pixies
- Courteeners
- Idles
- Jess Glynne
- Louis Tomlinson
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Arlo Parks
- Lightning Seeds
- Maximo Park
- Soft Play – formerly known as Slaves
- The Nuts
- Yard Act
- Lottery Winners
- The Pigeon Detectives
- Holly Humberstone
- The Amazons
- The Lathums
- Red Rum Club
- Brooke Combe
- Personal Trainer
- Sea Power
- Peace
- The Murder Capital
- The Royston Club
- Do Nothing
- Tors
- Crystal Tides
Are tickets on sale?
For fans wanting to go to Victorious Festival, tickets are on sale now. The first wave of early bird tickets are sold out.
The second tier of early bird tickets start from £65 per day. The festival has said.
