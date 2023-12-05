Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim have been announced as the first headliners for Victorious Festival 2024. Portsmouth will once again play host to the three day event next summer.

It will also feature a range of established names including the Isle of Wight’s Wet Leg, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Becky Hill. The comedy stage at the three-night event held during the August bank holiday will be headlined by Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning.

“Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres. We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember.”

Here's all you need to know:

When is Victorious Festival 2024?

The festival will take place on the August bank holiday weekend next year. It will run from Friday, 23 August to Sunday, 25 August, it has been confirmed.

Biffy Clyro will headline Victorious Festival 2024. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Who is headlining?

Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim will each headline a day at Victorious Festival. Announcing Biffy Clyro, a festival spokeswoman said: “Celebrating over 15 years of success including nine studio albums, the band are no strangers to putting on an incredible live headline festival set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The three-piece rock band will close the festival with a powerful set that will be remembered for years to come.”

Snow Patrol and Jamie T will also headline the event.

Who is on the lineup?

As well as Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim, the festival has announced plenty of acts so far. The lineup includes:

Wet Leg

Snow Patrol

Jamie T

Becky Hill

the Pixies

Courteeners

Idles

Jess Glynne

Louis Tomlinson

Natasha Bedingfield

Arlo Parks

Lightning Seeds

Maximo Park

Soft Play – formerly known as Slaves

The Nuts

Yard Act

Lottery Winners

The Pigeon Detectives

Holly Humberstone

The Amazons

The Lathums

Red Rum Club

Brooke Combe

Personal Trainer

Sea Power

Peace

The Murder Capital

The Royston Club

Do Nothing

Tors

Crystal Tides

Are tickets on sale?

For fans wanting to go to Victorious Festival, tickets are on sale now. The first wave of early bird tickets are sold out.